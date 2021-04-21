'A story here that needs to be told': Heritage Center welcomes first executive director

In addition to being the first executive director, it also is the first paid position that’s been associated with the center. Napier said up until this point, everything that’s been accomplished was done through volunteer work. It made sense the first payed position would be that of executive director, she added.

Currently, Burdette is working on implementing a 100-day plan dubbed “Building for Tomorrow by Investing in Today,” which hopes to build upon its 15 years’ worth of projects, programs and footing in the community the group already has established and partner with different county organizations.

Looking long term several years down the road, Burdette said she hopes to carry the heritage center to the next level, making it an example of what can be accomplished with “persistence, dedication and a genuine desire for communities to come together.”

“There’s a story here that needs to be told and any story needs a good storyteller or spokesperson and I see this role as that,” Burdette said. “There are stories like this waiting to happen across the country. The story that has happened here in Nelson County is one that can be replicated across the country and I believe it is my job to tell the story and take it nationally.”