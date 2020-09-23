Absentee ballots surge in Nelson County ahead of November election

Ahead of the presidential election Nov. 3, Nelson County is seeing a surge in absentee voter registration as officials juggle new voting methods and changes in the law.
Mail-in absentee voter registration in Nelson County has soared to 1,638 as of Monday, which county registrar Jacqueline Britt said could be in response to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the political landscape.
Britt added total absentee voter numbers won’t be available until after Election Day but she anticipates a high number of absentee ballots this year. As of Sept. 17, Nelson had 11,405 voters registered in the county.
“Our numbers are always higher in presidential years and I think this year is going to be historic,” Britt said.
In 2012, mail-in absentee registration in Nelson County was 534, the highest of the past three presidential elections.
Should any person change their mind on voting absentee, they can exchange their ballot to vote at the polls, Britt said. Nelson County voters also can track their ballots using Ballot Scout in order to receive alerts on their ballot’s location.
Early voting, which Britt said works essentially the same as voting at one’s precinct on Election Day on Nov. 3, began Sept. 18 and will run for 45 days. The registrar’s office in Nelson, located at 571 Front St. in Lovingston, will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 30. The office also will be open on two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As of Monday evening, Britt said Nelson County has seen 213 residents cast their ballots in person since early voting began.
Virginia previously required by-mail voters to have an excuse to vote absentee, but that changed this year with no-excuse early voting. Mail-in ballots went out Sept. 18. Normally, voters would have to provide a witness signature on the ballot envelope, but because of COVID-19 a witness signature is not required for this election, Britt said.
A new process this year states if the information on the envelope does not match what’s on record, registrars have three days from when the ballot is received to notify voters and correct their information. Britt expressed concern over that process as many voters do not include contact information on their application, leaving staff to rely on the U.S. Postal Service.
“That’s just a little bit of concern, but certainly we’re gong to do our best to get in touch with our voters,” Britt said.
In Nelson County, Britt said safety measures for in-person voting Nov. 3 will be similar to those in place during the June primary. All workers will be equipped with masks, face shields and hand sanitizer. Officials will regularly sanitize voting booths throughout the day and screens will be in place to separate workers from voters.
Voters also will be expected to social distance and are encouraged to wear masks, but are not required to do so.
“As much as possible we’re making it a safe and clean environment,” Britt said.
With the passage of a new law in the Virginia General Assembly, which applies only to the Nov. 3 election, Nelson County residents will have an Absentee Ballot Drop Box found in the General Registrar’s Office at 571 Front St. in Lovingston beginning Sept. 18. Boxes will clearly be marked as an “Official Ballot Drop Box,” according to a news release.
Drop boxes will become available at all precincts Nov. 3.
Britt said Nelson County has more than enough voting officials on hand this year, as well.
“I’ve had more people volunteer than I’ve ever had. I’ve been registrar since January 2009 and a lot of times you have to beat the bushes to get people willing to work but we’ve had so many people volunteer,” Britt said.
Come Election Day, polling locations across the commonwealth will have curbside voting available as well, Britt said, a feature has been available in previous election years as well.
Britt warned a change in the law means the deadline for mail-in ballots has been extended and the numbers Nov. 3 will not be the final totals. Previously, ballots had to be received by 7 p.m. on election day, now they must be postmarked by election day and received no later than noon the Friday following the Tuesday election.
“We’re a small locality so I don’t expect us to get a tremendous amount of late ballots, but you look at larger localities and they could be talking hundreds and thousands of late ballots which could absolutely swing an election one way or the other,” Britt said.
