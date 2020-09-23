Absentee ballots surge in Nelson County ahead of November election

As of Monday evening, Britt said Nelson County has seen 213 residents cast their ballots in person since early voting began.

Virginia previously required by-mail voters to have an excuse to vote absentee, but that changed this year with no-excuse early voting. Mail-in ballots went out Sept. 18. Normally, voters would have to provide a witness signature on the ballot envelope, but because of COVID-19 a witness signature is not required for this election, Britt said.

A new process this year states if the information on the envelope does not match what’s on record, registrars have three days from when the ballot is received to notify voters and correct their information. Britt expressed concern over that process as many voters do not include contact information on their application, leaving staff to rely on the U.S. Postal Service.

“That’s just a little bit of concern, but certainly we’re gong to do our best to get in touch with our voters,” Britt said.

In Nelson County, Britt said safety measures for in-person voting Nov. 3 will be similar to those in place during the June primary. All workers will be equipped with masks, face shields and hand sanitizer. Officials will regularly sanitize voting booths throughout the day and screens will be in place to separate workers from voters.