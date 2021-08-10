After a year off, LOCKN' Festival is ready to return with concert series starting Aug. 13

After largely taking the year off from concerts in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, music fans and artists are itching to get back to live performances.
The excitement will be on full display when the LOCKN’ Festival kicks off on Aug. 13 in Nelson County. The festival will be held on LOCKN’ Farm at 1510 Diggs Mountain Road in Arrington.
Like many other tours and festivals, the LOCKN’ Festival was forced to sit out during 2020 due to widespread lockdowns around the coronavirus. But the fans that have packed the grounds at LOCKN’ farm since 2013 will be ready to hear their favorite artists perform live again.
And with the excitement around live music being back, LOCKN’ has changed up their format for the first time. Instead of the regular format of one festival on a single weekend, the events will now be spread out over three weekends in August.
The first weekend, Aug. 13-15, will be headlined by Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, who will be returning for their fifth performance at LOCKN’ Farm. Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, formed in 2013, is a rock band that mainly covers songs from the legendary group, the Grateful Dead.
The second and third weekends, Aug. 20-22 and Aug. 27-29, will be headlined by Goose and Tedeschi Trucks, respectively.
“Think about the people that are going to be there,” Joe Russo told Sirius XM in an interview about his upcoming LOCKN’ appearance.
“They are literally my heroes are surrounding me and we’re all going to get to play together... it’s insane to me.”
Peter Shapiro, the promoter for the LOCKN’ Festival, is excited about returning to the grounds after a nearly two-year absence. And he thinks the fans of the festival will say the same.
“They need it, it’s a bit like a drug, live music is. It’s in the great outdoors, there’s a lot of room for people on this site and so it sets the mood well,” Shapiro said.
The mood that the festival will create will also be accentuated by a big presence of local food and beverage vendors, who will be posted up on the grounds for the attendees. A lot of the vendors are local to Nelson County.
According to the festival’s website, in the past, there have been around 20 local beer brewery options for attendees to choose from. The local food presence is usually served up in the “Local Tent.”
The festival is also taking into account current Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding the coronavirus. Shapiro said that there will be “socially distanced areas,” and that the team will be encouraging visitors to wear masks during the shows.
But even with some potential guidelines in place, the staff at LOCKN’ feels there will still be that intimate feeling that people keep coming back to LOCKN’ for.
“Being outside, there’s lots of space, and a lot of your own space. That’s the best way to enjoy a show,” Shapiro said.
Whether attendees will post up in front of the “LOVE” sign at LOCKN’, enjoy a set while the sky turns tie-dye during sunset, or get off their feet in the Lotus Lounge, an area set up with hammocks, the grounds will feel like normal again during a festival. And that’s what all attendees are searching for when they decide to go.
Shapiro, and the staff at LOCKN’, look forward to everybody getting the most out of the festival this year.
“It’s like adult camp, and everybody needs that right now, to get away and have an escape moment. And hopefully we can provide that for them.”
For more information on the festival, like tickets or the musical lineup, visit LOCKNFestival.com.