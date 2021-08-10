After a year off, LOCKN' Festival is ready to return with concert series starting Aug. 13

“They are literally my heroes are surrounding me and we’re all going to get to play together... it’s insane to me.”

Peter Shapiro, the promoter for the LOCKN’ Festival, is excited about returning to the grounds after a nearly two-year absence. And he thinks the fans of the festival will say the same.

“They need it, it’s a bit like a drug, live music is. It’s in the great outdoors, there’s a lot of room for people on this site and so it sets the mood well,” Shapiro said.

The mood that the festival will create will also be accentuated by a big presence of local food and beverage vendors, who will be posted up on the grounds for the attendees. A lot of the vendors are local to Nelson County.

According to the festival’s website, in the past, there have been around 20 local beer brewery options for attendees to choose from. The local food presence is usually served up in the “Local Tent.”

The festival is also taking into account current Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding the coronavirus. Shapiro said that there will be “socially distanced areas,” and that the team will be encouraging visitors to wear masks during the shows.