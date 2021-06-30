After weeks of clearing rock slide, U.S. 250 reopens to traffic

Nearly eight weeks after a rock slide dumped tons of soil and rocks onto U.S. 250 — Rockfish Gap Turnpike — in early May, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the roadway has reopened to traffic and the above slope now is stabilized.
A slope failure May 3 resulted in the partial closure of Rockfish Gap Turnpike between Critzers Shop Road and Afton Mountain Road in Nelson County.
The project was finished roughly two weeks ahead of a forecasted mid-July completion date. According to a news release from VDOT, traffic patterns have returned to normal, but the thru-tractor trailer ban remains in effect for Afton Mountain Road unless they are making a local delivery.
Virginia State Police and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office will continue to patrol the area and enforce tractor-trailer restrictions, the release notes.
"The successful completion of this project was the result of cooperation between multiple agencies, including VDOT, the Virginia State Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Nelson County officials. Three VDOT districts, Culpeper, Lynchburg and Staunton, as well as VDOT’s Northwestern Regional Operations group, contributed resources to the project," the release reads.
During the past eight weeks, contractors with VDOT have worked nearly around the clock — six days per week — to repair and stabilize the slope above U.S. 250, removing loose soil, trees and rocks as well as drilling numerous soil nails into the roughly 80-foot tall by 240-foot wide area.
The soil nail operation followed the removal of the loose material and consisted of 350 rods being drilled into the mountainside and secured with cement and a mesh similar to a chain-link fence, the release states. In a final step to stabilize the slope, the area was covered with a grass seed and straw mixture.
A survey revealed a smaller section of potentially unstable slope near the main slide which VDOT corrected. The area measured about 100 feet wide by 25 feet high, the release states.
To the frustration of some Afton Mountain Road residents, the rock slide has lead to a significant increase in tractor-trailer traffic along the mountainous and winding roadway. VDOT invested significant resources into deterrents — through additional signage, radio messages and increased law enforcement presence — in an effort to combat the illegal usage of Virginia 6.