After weeks of clearing rock slide, U.S. 250 reopens to traffic

Nearly eight weeks after a rock slide dumped tons of soil and rocks onto U.S. 250 — Rockfish Gap Turnpike — in early May, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the roadway has reopened to traffic and the above slope now is stabilized.

A slope failure May 3 resulted in the partial closure of Rockfish Gap Turnpike between Critzers Shop Road and Afton Mountain Road in Nelson County.

The project was finished roughly two weeks ahead of a forecasted mid-July completion date. According to a news release from VDOT, traffic patterns have returned to normal, but the thru-tractor trailer ban remains in effect for Afton Mountain Road unless they are making a local delivery.

Virginia State Police and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office will continue to patrol the area and enforce tractor-trailer restrictions, the release notes.

"The successful completion of this project was the result of cooperation between multiple agencies, including VDOT, the Virginia State Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Nelson County officials. Three VDOT districts, Culpeper, Lynchburg and Staunton, as well as VDOT’s Northwestern Regional Operations group, contributed resources to the project," the release reads.