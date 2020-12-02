Afton-based Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue receives Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance accreditation

A Nelson County-based equine rescue has achieved accreditation status for its thoroughbred aftercare, the organization recently announced in a news release.

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc., a nonprofit on Castle Rock Road in Afton, announced it’s been accredited by the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance for a two-year term, becoming one of four TAA-accredited organizations in Virginia, according to a news release.

According to its website, TAA is the only accrediting body in thoroughbred aftercare.

“We are incredibly honored to be part of the TAA network,” said Maya Proulx, executive director of Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue, in the release. “This is a culmination of a year’s work, making sure we had all of the requirements in place. The entire process has made us a better organization overall.”

There are about 80 accredited organizations in North America, according to the release.

Organizations must undergo a thorough application and inspection process prior to TAA accreditation with reviews of the organization’s operations, education, horse health care management, facility standards and services, and adoption policies and protocols, the release states. The TAA also works to award grants to assist with retraining and rehoming of retired thoroughbreds.