Afton Bike House looks to get back on its feet following closure

The owners of The Bike House are looking to get the Afton-based hostel back on its feet.

Nicole Thisdell, co-owner and operator of The Bike House located at 3240 Afton Mountain Road, said the lodging destination offering respite to bicyclists as they ascend up Afton Mountain along Bike Route 76 has been closed since fall 2019 for needed repairs.

Thisdell said The Bike house currently is raising funds to help cover the costs of its repairs and renovations. A GoFundMe for The Bike House shows it has raised nearly $500 of its $3,500 goal.

Across from the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel, the hostel began its tradition in 1976 when the Trans American bicycle route opened.

June Curry, who used to call the building home, saw the need for a place where bikers could essentially make a pit stop before climbing the rest of the way, Thisdell said.

It eventually transformed into the Airbnb it is today, having served thousands of bicyclists, and Curry came to be known as the Cookie Lady. Now the walls are decorated with photos, postcards and other souvenirs left by travelers.

“Bikers needed a place to stay because it was so arduous, and that’s how The Bike House came to be,” Thisdell said.