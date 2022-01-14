Afton dental clinic receives rezoning, permit to expand building

An Afton dentist clinic has received zoning approval from Nelson County to expand its building with an addition.

Azul Family Dentistry on Critzers Shop Road in Afton was granted a rezoning and special use permit for the building addition during the Nelson County Board of Supervisors' Jan. 11 meeting.

The one-acre property is now rezoned from Residential (R-1) to Agricultural (A-1). The parcel is adjoined by R-1 and A1 zoning and the area is mixed use in nature with a combination of agricultural, residential and commercial uses, according to the county. The structure has been used as a dental office since the late 1970s.

Since it is located within the R-1 district where offices uses are not permitted, the dental office is considered a nonconforming use in zoning, said Dylan Bishop, director of planning and zoning. With the adoption of the revised county nonconforming ordinance in March 2021 it became prohibited to expand a nonconforming use, which triggered the rezoning and special use permit request, according to Bishop.

The proposed addition will be used as more office space for the dental clinic. The expansion is larger than 50% of the existing building and is not allowed by right in the current zoning, according to county documents.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a rezoning and special use permit that allows a restaurant at The Farmhouse at Veritas.

The 28-acre site at 72 Saddleback Farm in Afton is rezoned from Residential (R-1) to Agricultural (A-1) and the permit allows the food service facility at The Farmhouse bed-and-breakfast to be accessible to the public as a restaurant.

The bed-and-breakfast is operated as a by-right use. The applicants have recently upgraded the kitchen and are opening the existing restaurant to the public. The property located within the R-1 zoning currently is in use as a vineyard.

George Hodson, chief executive officer at Veritas Vineyards, said during the Nelson County Planning Commission's review in December he estimates about 10 to 15% more traffic from the zoning measures.

The area has a combination of agricultural, residential and commercial uses along Virginia 151.

