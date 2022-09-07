Afton landowners seek Agricultural Forestal district designation

Landowners along Glass Hollow Road in Afton have organized to establish an Agricultural Forestal District (AFD) with their properties, to be known as the Glass Hollow AFD.

In establishing an AFD, a community of landowners agree not to further develop on their properties. Virginia Code dictates that no parcel included in an AFD be developed “to a more intensive use than its existing use at the time of adoption of the ordinance.”

The Nelson Planning Commission held a public hearing and preliminary discussion on the application at its August meeting after the AFD Advisory Committee unanimously recommended its approval.

Twenty-one landowners have agreed to join the AFD, for a total of 335.74 acres. Afton resident Ben Kessler is the organizer and applicant.

Nelson County’s planning and zoning department also has recommended a condition for the Glass Hollow AFD that parcels within the district can only be subdivided “by purchase or gift to immediate family members” but parcels of land in their entirety can be sold at any time to non-family members, but shall remain in the district until the time of the next district renewal.

County Planner Emily Hjulstrom explained while AFDs have the option to renew every five years, it’s been a nonissue since no current AFD members in the county have requested to leave their AFDs.

“It’s really to keep the area agricultural and forestal. Again, I want to reiterate that it’s not adding any permissions. It’s not making it easier to do anything there,” Hjulstrom said, to clarify confusion over whether an AFD designation affects a parcel’s zoning, which it does not.

According to the Nelson County Comprehensive Plan, AFDs were established by the state for counties to offer incentives to landowners “to maintain their property in agriculture and forestry,” and lists possible benefits as eligibility for land use taxation and protection from eminent domain and municipal annexation.

Susan McSwain is one of four producer-landowners on the AFD Advisory Committee and is a member of the Dutch Creek AFD.

She said the Glass Hollow AFD will be the first to abut the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the fifth AFD in the county after the Dutch Creek, Findlay Mountain, Davis Creek and Greenfield AFDs. According to the records McSwain provided, these AFDs make up a total 8,011 acres.

McSwain said AFD Advisory Committee Chair Andy Wright and her husband, Service Authority Representative Robert McSwain, successfully petitioned the county in 2002 to adopt the ordinance allowing for AFDs. Not all Virginia counties have adopted the ordinance — Amherst County has no AFDs because it hasn’t.

She explained other benefits to AFD membership. If a member’s land qualifies for a land use assessment and the county does away with the ordinance allowing land-use taxation, anyone in an AFD will be grandfathered in, or not subject to the change, so long as their land continues to meet state eligibility standards.

As far as eminent domain, any acquisition of land or easements for power lines, roadways and other infrastructure within a district must undergo special review by the Board of Supervisors to determine if the action will adversely affect the district, as per Virginia Code.

Finally, McSwain said, she’s found AFDs allow communities to organize and develop a common vision for their land.

“They establish a strong presence where like-minded individuals band together to preserve farming, forestry and open land,” McSwain wrote in a follow-up email.

Agricultural districts made statewide news in 2021 after Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his wife successfully petitioned Fairfax County to designate their 31.5-acre horse farm as an AFD, resulting in a nearly 95% reduction in the taxes they paid on the property surrounding their home, via land use taxation, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

According to the Nelson County Comprehensive Plan, use value assessment or land use tax “allows for real estate tax deferrals with reduced assessments based on the actual use of the land,” or for agricultural land to be assessed based on its crop-growing or timber production value rather than its standard real estate value.

Nelson County recognizes agricultural, horticulture, forest and open space as qualifying uses for land use assessment and applicants must meet criteria for acreage, production, conformity to government standards and other metrics.

Landowners have to demonstrate that they’re a producing farm operation, then, to qualify for a land use assessment, Nelson County Commissioner of the Revenue Pam Campbell explained in a phone interview.

Campbell said Nelson started using land use assessment in the 1970s and that the system of appraisal helps farmers keep their land forested or agricultural. While Campbell couldn’t say exactly how much of a tax benefit a land use assessment might provide a landowner — because every farm is different and there are some eight to 10 categories for agricultural land use — she said forest land is generally taxed at $450 an acre regardless of assessed value.

Membership in a Nelson County AFD does not guarantee a land-use assessment; AFD members seeking the assessment have to meet the same criteria. But Campbell confirmed McSwain’s explanation of the grandfathering policy is correct.

Ben Kessler told commissioners he’s a botanist by trade and now works for the Afton nonprofit Little Bluestem. He said the land is biodiverse and heavily forested, bordered on two sides by national forests.

Kessler explained to commissioners the current map of AFD member parcels is “so patchy” because he contracted COVID-19 around the time of the annual AFD deadline of June 1, “so it was whoever I could get to beforehand and whoever my friends and neighbors could get to.”

Commissioners voted to postpone a decision on the AFD application until their Sept. 28 meeting, after an area landowner said she didn’t have enough information to make a decision during public comments, so that Kessler has time to reach out to more neighbors and fill in some of the gaps.

According to AFD Advisory Committee meeting minutes, area landowners have until the board of supervisors advertises a public hearing for the AFD to add their names to the application.