Afton man guilty of possession with intent to distribute meth, DUI

An Afton man was found guilty Monday in Nelson County Circuit Court of possession with intent to distribute more than 200 grams of methamphetamine.
Scotty Wayne Dameron pleaded guilty to that felony count, another felony of possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.
Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford said during a hearing Monday the Skyline Task Force, a regional law enforcement partnership, in December executed a search warrant at Dameron's father's residence in December. Authorities brought Scotty Dameron, who had been arrested in possession of meth, to the home to find narcotics buried on the property in buckets, Rutherford said.
Rutherford said one bag recovered had 427 grams of meth. The defendant wrote authorities stating he buried the drugs and no one in his family had anything to do with it.
Rutherford said if the case had gone to trial he would have put on evidence on the amount of drugs found and the intent to distribute.
"It is 400-plus grams of meth," Rutherford said. "The sole weight alone is inconsistent with personal use."
Robert Dameron, the defendant's father, was arrested Dec. 8 and faces two felony distribution charges of meth and marijuana, according to online court records. He is scheduled for a Dec. 14 hearing in Nelson County Circuit Court.
On the DUI charge, Rutherford said a Virginia State Police trooper was dispatched on Oct. 18, 2020 to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Virginia 56. The vehicle had struck several trees and ran off the road, Rutherford said.
Scotty Dameron, the driver, had been drinking and using meth when the wreck occurred, Rutherford said.
Judge Michael Doucette found Scotty Dameron guilty of the charges and scheduled a presentencing report. A sentencing hearing is expected to be set in January.