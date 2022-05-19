Afton mountain retreat made with pieces of Nelson County history

Retired social worker Bonnie Cady said she grew up in a small, dark house in Minnesota. The home she recently put up for sale on Bland Wade Road in Afton is anything but dark and cramped; its walls of windows look out on nearly 10 acres of untouched forest.

Even on a rainy spring day, light shone on interiors of warm wood, tile and stone. These materials tell a unique Central Virginian story, and Cady is a proud, knowledgeable storyteller.

“These beams are from an old farm down on [U.S.] 340 by Lynchburg," Cady said, pointing to the rustic beams running along the central room's high arched ceiling.

The reclaimed hardwood flooring running throughout the house is from an old cold storage plant in Rhode Island, which Cady estimated was more than a century old.

“That’s why they’re these nail holes,” Cady said of small blackened holes in the wide floor planks.

An enormous fireplace and hearth are the room’s centerpiece; Cady said the stones are from Cub Creek in Faber. The floor in the sunroom on the front of the house is tiled with soapstone from a quarry in Schuyler.

“Schuyler in Nelson County is famous for soapstone,” Cady said.

A 1987 News & Advance article about Schuyler details how the community grew up around a soapstone quarry, which employed as many as 1,200 in the 1920s. The 30-mile-long Schuyler soapstone deposit is the largest vein of high-quality soapstone in North America, according to The News & Advance reporting.

An interior stone wall running along the base of the window wall in the sunroom is continued into the exterior. Cady said a bobcat once walked right up along the wall to the window.

She pointed out two Native American points embedded in another rustic beam.

“They’re from the Monocans,” Cady said, adding “when they excavated here to build the house, they gave me a couple.”

Cady then flipped to a chart in a Virginia projectile point identification book.

“I think these are Woodlands,” she said. Cady thinks the spears look closest to those from 2000 B.C. to 0 A.D. She imagined the Monacans may have harvested the berry bushes on the property and fished the nearby Rockfish River.

Cady was living in a farmer’s caretaker cottage also on the property (which she said will soon be listed for sale as a separate address) when she commissioned Charlottesville architect firm Smith & Robertson to design 503 Bland Wade.

The little cottage, charming yet functional, was built to house the caretaker of a nearby farm on Greenfield Road. The heavy furniture Cady inherited when her parents died was the impetus for the new build; the original heart pine flooring in the cabin couldn’t support magnificent pieces made by Cady’s great-grandfather and other family antiques such as the Victorian bookshelf.

“They have you — when you sell a home — take almost everything down that belongs to you,” Cady said, but she was able to identify remaining pieces of heirloom furniture among the staged rooms which she intends to take with her to her new home in Charlottesville.

“I’m not very creative and my architect was,” Cady said, adding he gave her design books to look through and note what she liked and didn’t like. She said construction took a few years and she moved in around 2001.

Nature guided Cady and architects through the design process. She said Smith & Robertson presented her with a few plans and she picked the one with a clear view from the living room of a 100-year-old beech tree: “It’s huge. And I love it.”

Cady pointed out clear sightlines through the central living room so that standing at either end of the room is like standing in the forest.

In the bedroom, Cady’s bed faces east with a view of the sunrise. An original, pre-plumbing dry sink has been repurposed in the master bath, also outfitted with a large claw foot tub.

The kitchen features custom cabinets Cady said an old neighbor made for her. A bright blue tile backsplash is continued into a nearby bathroom to make a ‘tile rug.’

The house has other features for retreat: a shaded iron reading deck behind the house overlooking a steep hillside, a cedar lined walk-in closet and a screened-in porch.

Cady said she’s seeking to simplify her life but has had no complaints: “I’ve had a good run here. I’ve loved this house.”

