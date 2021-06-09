Afton resident publishes novel exploring Climate Change

A local author has recently self-published an illustrated novel, “The Secret World of Yondhaven,” which takes young-adult readers through a magical world that explores issues related to climate change and environmental consciousness.

Written by Irene Wellman and illustrated by Gwendolyn Gribok Lipari, Wellman’s fantasy adventure features Ashley, 12, and Joshua, 9, who follow a mysterious ball into the strange world of Yondhaven, which is threatened by pollution and invaded by pollution-based monsters called Orts.

Along their journey, they encounter a world filled with both real and magical beings. The world is populated with endangered animals that have escaped from Earth and creatures like mermaids, unicorns, a large, talking guinea pig and a cat metropolis.

Wellman, an Afton resident, described her book as being full of adventure and humor, blending light-hearted elements with more serious themes and issues. She said she hopes her book can introduce these issues to middle school-aged children and create a dialogue between kids and their parents.

She added she was influenced by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.