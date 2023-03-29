Afton’s Veritas Winery is on track to expand, now that the Nelson County Planning Commission has recommended approval of co-owner Patricia Hodson’s special use permit for a restaurant use on the winery property.

Veritas had a first special use permit approved in January 2022 to use a new addition to its bed-and-breakfast as a restaurant. But, according to county planner Emily Hjulstrom, complications arose in making the addition comply with statewide building codes because it was attached to an existing structure.

Now Veritas is planning to construct a new separate restaurant structure. But because Hodson’s special use permit expired after a year, she and winery General Manager George Hudson appeared before the commission March 22 to request a new special use permit for construction.

As proposed, the 2,600-square-foot building will have a commercial kitchen and dining room which George Hudson told commissioners will seat about 50.

“...the approach we’re taking now is going to allow us to preserve the character of the 1836 farmhouse without disrupting it in a major way. It’s also going to allow us to service our guests better as ADA access is going to be much easier to do in a proactively planned structure,” he said.

Commissioners’ recommendation of approval was unanimous. The Nelson County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the application at its April 11 meeting.