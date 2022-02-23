All aboard: Friends of the Gladstone Depot campaigning to save historic attraction

It took eight mules to move the Gladstone railway depot in the 1920s from its original location to where it currently sits along the C&O train tracks.

Friends of the Gladstone Depot member Charles Wayne Brown pointed to the spot on what is now U.S. 56 where the depot was first constructed in the 1880s.

According to the nonprofit’s president, Joanne Absher, it will take more than mule power to move the depot again, this time 200 feet west and 75 feet north to the former spot of a YMCA that served railroad workers.

The price tag for this first phase, to construct a foundation on the YMCA lot and move the depot, is $236,000, Absher said. She estimates a total “turnkey” restoration and conversion of the depot to cost $2.3 million.

The Friends have been trying to restore and turn the depot into a community center and transportation museum since 2017. The group had to jump through multiple hoops to purchase the building from CSX in 2019 before the corporation could demolish it. The pandemic has stalled fundraising efforts, but Absher and the other Friends are undeterred.

“It’s very promising. The time is right,” Absher said.

She said she is confident about the nonprofit’s pending grant applications.

Friends of the Gladstone Depot has applied for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant through the Nelson County Board of Supervisors and expects to hear back in June. Absher said the TAP grant would cover all three phases of the project.

The nonprofit has also applied for the Commonwealth Fund through the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and expects to hear back in May.

Friends of the Gladstone Depot has already secured a $3,500 grant from Preservation Virginia for the project.

Absher said their agreement with CSX required the nonprofit move the depot; its current location is too close to the tracks for public entry. The nonprofit bought the land for the depot’s new home from CSX with the help of former South District Supervisor Larry Saunders and the group was able to rezone the property for business.

Absher said the depot is in good shape for its age.

“I’ve had several contractors look at it. And they’re all like, ‘It’s not going to be a problem,’ ” she said.

Brown said the depot’s exterior would be stripped and repainted and its windows removed and reglazed.

“It’ll be historically accurate as we know it to be,” said Leeanne Sanchez, Friends secretary and Absher’s daughter. “It’ll be like walking back into the 1880s, hopefully.”

Absher said Gladstone’s is the last remaining depot built by the Richmond Allegheny Railroad Company and was a midway point between Richmond and Clifton forge stops. The original YMCA was built for railroad workers to spend the night in Gladstone before catching a train again, Absher explained.

CSX tore the old YMCA down in 2018. The building was “absolutely beautiful,” Absher said. She doesn’t want to see the same thing happen to the depot.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources and State Review Board has determined the depot eligible for recognition on the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places.

The museum will display artifacts and pictures to illustrate local transportation history.

“The James River here was sort of like the interstate of Virginia,” Brown said.

Absher’s house is right across from the depot. So is the rest of Gladstone. Sanchez explained that the railroad helped create the single-street community.

“A lot of people that are local here, they have relatives that worked in the depot. That’s how a lot of people came to Gladstone, because of jobs from the railroad. I mean, that was the only thing down here.”

Sanchez left Gladstone, went to nursing school, worked in Lynchburg and moved back with her husband to a house right next to Absher’s.

“We’ve got such a wonderful history, I just hate to see it forgotten,” Absher said.

She added the restored depot “could definitely be a way of preserving that history, sharing it, you know, with young people.”

Sanchez said people already come to Gladstone just to see the depot.

“I think it will boost our economy a little bit,” Absher said of completing the project.

If Friends can secure the funding, she said the group could move the depot and start renovation in 2023.

“I turned this project over to God in 2019. Because I knew it was like I’ve done everything I can do. We have all done the best we can do. And if God intends for it to happen, it’ll happen,” Absher said.

