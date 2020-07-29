Amherst County now accepting residential waste from Nelson, other localities

Amherst County now is allowing residential waste generated outside of the county to be disposed of at Amherst convenience centers through the issuance of permits.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved the measure during its July 21 meeting and set the permit fee at $100 per year. The board amended a county ordinance that previously prohibited acceptance of waste disposal from outside of Amherst. The move does not apply to commercial waste dumping, which still is not allowed, according to Brian Thacker, director of public works.

The acceptance of out-of-county waste will not bring any additional expense for Amherst County, according to Thacker. Nelson County residents that live in close proximity to the Boxwood Farm waste center in northern Amherst County have requested permission to deposit household waste there.

The public works department will be responsible for selling vehicle stickers to nonresidents for an initial cost of $100 per vehicle per year, Thacker said. Allowing out-of-county trash disposal through the fee will assist the county in speeding the closure of the Amherst County landfill, raise revenue and not create a significant burden to county waste disposal processes once a new transfer station is complete, according to Thacker’s report to supervisors.

The board voted in 2019 to close the landfill in Madison Heights and build a new transfer station on the 278-acre site, which will consist of a 8,000-square-foot facility to process waste and haul it elsewhere via trucks.