Amherst man convicted of charges in Nelson trailer crash with injury

A Nelson County judge found an Amherst man guilty on April 15 of two felony charges in connection with a July 2020 vehicle crash.

James Daniel Murphy, 53, pleaded not guilty to six felony counts: two counts of driving with a license revoked, one count of maiming another while driving under the influence, two counts of driving after being declared a habitual offender and one count of child abuse and disregard for life.

At the conclusion of a bench trial in Nelson County Circuit Court, Judge Michael Doucette found Murphy guilty of only two felony counts, one each of driving with a license revoked and driving after being declared a habitual offender.

On the evening of July 8, 2020, Murphy was driving a truck towing a travel trailer north along Virginia 151. His son was riding with him, according to a friend's testimony.

The friend testified he was following in a vehicle behind Murphy as Murphy crossed from Amherst County into Nelson County. He said he saw Murphy swerve left in the truck and the attached trailer fishtailed to the left, pulling both truck and trailer into the left-hand ditch.

Murphy’s son was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center with a broken forearm, a 16-inch laceration in his scalp and gravel in his lungs, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford.

Virginia State Trooper Jeffery Harris responded to the scene and said he found Murphy lying face down in the grass and the trailer was atop the truck. When Harris asked Murphy if he’d had anything to drink, Murphy said he’s had a couple of beers while he was pressure-washing the trailer.

Murphy pressure washed the trailer at his employer's house for about an hour before towing it, according to witnesses’ testimony. Murphy also told Harris neither he nor his son had their seatbelts buckled at the time of the crash.

Harris said he found multiple cold cans of beer scattered near the site and an open bottle of whiskey in the wreckage of the truck.

Murphy’s friend said he didn’t see Murphy drink anything at Murphy's employer’s house. Murphy’s employer testified he was inside his house while Murphy was pressure-washing and said he might have seen Murphy drink a beer but no liquor. Neither noticed any symptoms of intoxication in Murphy’s demeanor.

A state forensic toxicologist interpreted results from a blood test collected from Murphy at the hospital about three hours after the crash and testified Murphy’s blood alcohol level at that time was between .07 and .08.

The legal limit is .08.

Responders were unable to administer a BAC test at the crash site because of Murphy's injuries, according to Rutherford.

Defense Attorney Tom Phillips said his client could not be convicted for driving with a BAC of .08 without a forensic test and pointed to witness testimony that Murphy was acting and driving normally before the crash.

Rutherford argued the medical records, Murphy’s own statements and his erratic driving behavior leading up to the crash were sufficient to show he was driving under the influence. Rutherford said Murphy driving with his son while impaired and without a license and his failure to fasten his son’s seatbelt, leading to his son’s serious bodily injury, constituted child abuse.

Doucette said it was a "close case" well argued by both sides, and although he highly suspected Murphy was driving under the influence of alcohol, he had not seen it proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 18.

