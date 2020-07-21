Amherst man sentenced to 9 months for burglaries in Nelson County

An Amherst man who pleaded guilty to a series of thefts in Nelson County in late May recently was sentenced to serve nine months of jail time, according to court records.

Kenneth William Mikels, 34, during a July 7 hearing in Nelson Circuit Court a 3-year sentence, with all but seven months suspended, on a felony breaking and entering charge as well as two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny. He was sentenced to 30 days each on the pair of misdemeanors, online court records show.

On April 11, Mikels targeted The Apple Shed and Ridge Crest Baptist Church, both located in Lovingston off of Thomas Nelson Highway only minutes from each other.

At the two locations Mikels had stolen mostly small items which later were returned to victims, Nelson Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford said during a May 26 hearing.

Mikels had attempted to flee from the scene in a vehicle he stole from Louisa County before being detained by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office without incident. During the traffic stop, deputies positively identified items taken from both locations.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped two other felonies related to the April 11 thefts, including use of a stolen vehicle and a second breaking and entering charge.

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

