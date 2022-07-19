Amherst man sentenced to two years in Nelson trailer crash with injury

A Nelson County judge sentenced an Amherst man on July 18 to two years behind bars for misdemeanor charges related to a July 2020 vehicle crash that injured his son.

James Daniel Murphy, 53, initially was found guilty of two felony offenses, driving with a revoked license and driving after being declared a habitual offender, during an April bench trial in Nelson Circuit Court.

Judge Michael Doucette found Murphy not guilty of one felony count each of driving with a license revoked, maiming another while driving under the influence, driving after being declared a habitual offender and child abuse, disregard for life.

Witness testimony at the April trial revealed details about the July 8, 2020 incident. That evening Murphy was driving a truck towing a travel trailer north along Virginia 151 with his son in the passenger seat. Both were not wearing seatbelts.

When Murphy crossed from Amherst County into Nelson, a friend following the vehicle saw Murphy swerve left in the truck and saw the attached trailer fishtail to the left, pulling both truck and trailer into the left-hand ditch.

Murphy’s son was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center with injuries that Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford described as “grave.”

Murphy admitted to the state trooper who responded to the scene that he’d had a few beers while he was pressure-washing the trailer earlier in the day and the trooper testified he found multiple cold cans of beer scattered near the site and an open bottle of whiskey in the wreckage of the truck.

Responders were unable to administer a blood test at the crash site because of Murphy’s injuries. Instead a blood test was administered at the hospital about three hours after the crash, and Murphy’s blood alcohol level at that time was revealed to be between .07 and .08. The legal driving limit is .08.

During the April trial, defense attorney Tom Phillips said his client could not be convicted for driving with a BAC of .08 without a forensic test.

On April 15, Doucette dismissed four of Murphy’s felony charges, saying while he strongly suspected Murphy was driving under the influence of alcohol, the evidence failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Murphy’s behavior was so culpable as to constitute reckless endangerment of life.

On July 18, Doucette granted the defense’s motion to reduce Murphy’s two felony charges to misdemeanors in order to remain consistent with his previous ruling in the case.