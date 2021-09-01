Amherst, Nelson boards to consider funding feasibility study for shared agricultural complex

A committee that includes elected officials from Amherst and Nelson counties has decided to go forward with a feasibility study for a new agricultural complex that would serve both localities.
The group that includes two members each from Amherst and Nelson counties’ board of supervisors met Aug. 20 and discussed the potential project. Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers said each board will soon be asked to consider contributing $30,000 for half of the study that will help determined if a targeted property in northern Amherst County will be purchased.
Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter said during the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ August meeting it would be in the best interest of both counties to commission what he called a preliminary architectural report. The report would look at a targeted property, assess it and help plan for the potential project’s scope, including a cost estimate, staffing levels and operational expenses.
“From my perspective, it would give both governing boards insight and information, Carter said.
Carter, Rodgers and two citizen representatives also serve on the joint committee.
Supervisors from both boards have compiled a list of priorities of the potential complex, including career and technical education, supporting local farmers, having space for events or for regional fairgrounds and setting up a “self-sustaining” facility. Residents and stakeholders from both counties attended a March gathering on the proposal at Amherst Middle School and addressed the project’s potential.
Chris Bryant, a member of the Amherst County Agricultural Committee, has said a proposed property on a roughly 300-acre farm near the Tye River with a cell tower on site is near the Nelson County line and is roughly equal distance from both counties’ high schools.
Bryant has said while the would-be complex will mirror aspects of a similar one in Chatham, the Old Dominion Agriculture Complex, the Amherst and Nelson facility would primarily focus on vocational workforce training to benefit the surrounding area.
School administration with Amherst and Nelson County public schools voiced their support for the new facility during the March 10 meeting.
Amherst County Public Schools Rob Arnold said then a shared agricultural complex would greatly enhance space and resource needs for the division and offering programs to students and producing life-ready graduates.
Ryan Yarzebinski, Nelson County Public Schools’ supervisor of instruction and CTE supervisor, also supported the project he said would allow students to work hands on in a collaborative setting as well as provide opportunities for leadership and mentorship as well as career pathways.
The working group of stakeholders feels the 300 is well situated and should be purchased providing a water feasibility study shows adequate water capacity, according to a document presented to Nelson supervisors in August.
Amherst and Nelson officials could agree to each pay 50% of expenses until the facility if financially viable but not more than $100,000 each, according to the document. The counties would pursue grant opportunities and debt would be a responsibility of a joint organization, it states.
The cost of the land, if purchased, would be divided evenly and titled jointly until ownership could be transferred to a separate governing organization and the entity formed to manage the complex should be rebated taxes to support operational expenses or formed in a tax-exempt status, the document says.
An independent organization with a joint powers board of directors equally representing both counties with some form of tie-breaker may be formed with a purpose of providing agriculturally-based education, services and recreation.
During an Aug. 23 planning workshop at Sweet Briar College, Amherst County supervisors noted the important role agriculture and agribusiness plays in the county’s makeup and economy.
The Amherst board, in discussing its goals, values and vision for the future, emphasized showcasing the county’s rural beauty, supporting agribusiness and making sure those stakeholders are included.
“Agribusiness is such a revenue driver in Amherst County,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said.