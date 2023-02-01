Amherst, Nelson officials set to discuss agricultural complex idea Feb. 21

The meeting will take place in the Amherst County administration building’s public meeting room, 153 Washington St. in Amherst. The purpose of the meeting is a discussion regarding a proposed Amherst/Nelson Agricultural Complex.

A potential shared complex has been a topic of conversation among the two boards since early 2021 and both boards have split the costs of a roughly $60,000 study into a potential site in northern Amherst County near the Nelson border. No decisions have been made beyond the point of the feasibility study.