Amherst, Nelson officials set to discuss agricultural complex idea Feb. 21

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors and Nelson County Board of Supervisors will conduct a special joint meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The meeting will take place in the Amherst County administration building’s public meeting room, 153 Washington St. in Amherst. The purpose of the meeting is a discussion regarding a proposed Amherst/Nelson Agricultural Complex.

A potential shared complex has been a topic of conversation among the two boards since early 2021 and both boards have split the costs of a roughly $60,000 study into a potential site in northern Amherst County near the Nelson border. No decisions have been made beyond the point of the feasibility study.

