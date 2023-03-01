In a joint meeting of Amherst and Nelson counties’ board of supervisors described as a historic occasion, officials discussed potentially collaborating on a new shared agricultural complex to serve both jurisdictions and agreed a working group of stakeholders is needed to further explore the idea.

During the Feb. 21 joint meeting in the Amherst County board’s meeting room, neither board was ready to commit to purchasing a property in northern Amherst County for a $53 million complex described as the Amherst/Nelson Agricultural Complex. According to a presentation from Mark Smith, of Architectural Partners, a local firm commissioned to prepare a preliminary feasibility study a site close to the Amherst-Nelson line on U.S. 29, the complex could feature an arena, office space and activities that include equestrian sports, weddings, corporate events, hiking, camping and a range of other indoor and outdoor uses.

Tom Martin, the Amherst board’s chair, said he could not recall any other time the two boards have met in joint session together and offered a “sincere and gracious” welcome to the Nelson supervisors. The purpose of the meeting was not only to discuss one specific property but to discuss collaborating in ways that are mutually beneficial to both counties and keeping open lines of communications.

“You guys are our friends; you’re our neighbors; but more importantly, you’re our family,” Martin said.

Jesse Rutherford, the Nelson board’s chair, said both counties share a lot of things and have helped each other out tremendously in past calamities and emergencies. A good, healthy relationship between the two governing bodies means residents of both counties benefit, Rutherford said.

“Amherst and Nelson, you know, we share a lot of things,” Rutherford said.

The roughly 250-acre site in northern Amherst that Smith presented a report on is assessed at $953,300, though an actual purchase price will need to be negotiated if the counties move forward, according to the study. Utilities are the “heavy lifting” for the site, Smith said, and it currently does not have public water or sanitary sewer service.

“I know water was a big issue,” Smith said, adding of private wells: “We feel like you can get enough water for this site.”

The site layout includes a 100-square-foot arena with a conference room, kitchen and office space; a 24,000-square-foot equestrian center and cattle barn, a 6,000-square-foot farmers market and warehouse, 15 acres for fairgrounds, a 20,000-square-foot equipment training area, a greenhouse, a 16-cabin campground area and a riding/ATV trail traversing the property, according to the presentation.

Chris Bryant, an advocate for the complex and member of the Amherst farming business community, said the first and most important focus of the proposed facility is to have a centrally located center to provide career and technical education training for both counties’ highs school students and adults.

“These programs will provide skilled training for local jobs. Developing a skilled workforce will attract more business to the areas,” Bryant said. “There is support from both high schools and as well as both [Central Virginia and Piedmont Valley] community colleges for this program.”

The second focus, Bryant said, is to development a center large enough to accommodate crowds for events such as regional fairs, rodeos, livestock shows, sales and others. The proposed property is almost exactly equidistant from the counties’ two high schools and would allow more focused, intensive and detailed training for Amherst and Nelson youth, he said.

“It is conveniently located on a major highway that is visible from the road and offers plenty of room for growth,” Bryant said. “Both counties need a skilled workforce; both counties want to provide opportunities for residents to acquire job skills and find careers close to home, support future generations and keep the community growing. We all ask: why is everyone going off to college and never come back to Nelson or Amherst County. It’s because we don’t have a facility to provide skillsets for the jobs that are needed here.”

Bryant emphasized the farming communities of Amherst and Nelson aren’t asking the two boards to fund the $53 million project. The two boards are asked to purchase the property and develop a working group to seek funding opportunities, largely through federal and state sources, Bryant said.

“With a business venture of this size, you have to crawl before you walk and walk before you run,” Bryant said, adding there is support for the project from local business.

On concerns about Nelson spending taxpayer money on a facility in Amherst, Bryant said residents of both localities would share equal access.

“There are no plans to have one county unfairly advantaged over the other,” Bryant said. “If we hope to attract businesses to the counties we need to be thinking proactively about providing a workforce for those businesses.”

Bryant said he grew up in Roseland, graduated from Nelson County High School, lived in Nelson most his life and has operated a business in Amherst County for more than 25 years. He said he’s had many conversations from residents of both counties who share in goals to make a living at a job they can be proud of and give back to their respective communities.

“There is clearly an opportunity available for us to provide that for the residents of both counties,” Bryant told the two boards. “Let’s try to move forward together with this project.”

Amherst Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she feels the county’s agricultural community greatly support the potential agricultural complex and asked Nelson supervisors of their take on public support.

Nelson Supervisor Ernie Reed said outside of principal agricultural leaders, he hasn’t heard from anyone in Nelson fully supporting the project as a priority.

David Parr, Nelson’s supervisor whose West District includes the Piney River community that borders Amherst on Virginia 151, said his experience has been the exact opposite of Reed’s in that most of those he speaks with are supportive.

Parr said there have been some misconceptions and misinformation about what the envisioned project is and when he explains it to residents they are supportive.

“I might have one in 10 say no, they’re still not interested in it,” Parr said. “But that’s in the West District.”

Martin said the two counties have looked into a similar agricultural center in Pittsylvania County that operates on just less than 20 acres. He said he understands the need and fully supports the county’s agricultural community but referred to the $53 million plan as grandiose, “pie in the sky” and asked what the absolute need is.

Martin also questioned why the county would invest money into a site that doesn’t have public water and sewer. He said he believes the site “kind of went beyond” the scope of what’s needed.

Rutherford said workforce needs of the combined Nelson-Amherst area is a crucial issue for both boards to work on.

“We need that relationship to work on the future workforce,” Rutherford said. “Is it in a $53 million bite or a $5 million to $10 million bite?”

“Anything of community value is built through relationships,” Reed said of the two boards working together.

Reed, along with Nelson Supervisor Skip Barton has consistently spoken against Nelson participating in a project in Amherst, though he appeared supportive of joint initiatives on career and technical education initiatives.

“Using taxpayer money in Nelson County to purchase property in Amherst County, I would not support,” Reed said.

When Tucker asked Reed if he would support Amherst County spending taxpayer money in Nelson, Reed said: “You know — I’m not sure about that.”

Barton said he feels the two boards need to concentrate on educational and training opportunities for Amherst-Nelson youth and called the $53 million price tag unacceptable and one he doesn’t believe is feasible.

“I am reluctant to spend Nelson money in Amherst,” Barton said.

Rutherford said the Nelson board recently purchased about 300 acres around Nelson’s high school that has water and sewer, high-speed internet and access to U.S. 29, suggesting it as a site location to consider. Amherst supervisors have said they are open to looking at other potential sites.

“The money can exist,” Rutherford said. “The question is what it is that we want, what do we see as being the future and what that site location can look like.”

Tucker added: “When it comes to getting grants and things of that nature, we’re much stronger standing as two than we are individually as one.”

Amherst Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said the company where he works fights tooth and nail trying to find plumbers, electricians and carpenters, and it’s “beyond hard” to find committed workers with talents and certifications to get work done.

“I feel a [vocational-technical] center in our region here would benefit us greatly and open up the door for jurisdictions around us to participate in that as well,” Ayers said. “Is it this site or somewhere else — I’m open to that. It’s beneficial to come up with a location and a shared center.”

Amherst Supervisor Drew Wade said he feels it is in both counties’ interest to keep working to find a location for an agricultural center of some kind. Amherst Supervisor David Pugh said he hasn’t heard much support from residents in his district and said they are concerned about the price tag and lack of public water capacity.

“I don’t think this is the right spot to do this,” Pugh said.

The input of key stakeholders, including representatives from both counties’ school systems, is key to future dialogue, Martin said. He said the Nelson land near its high school is a topic worth discussing and finding out what “the actual needs verses wants” are moving forward.

Parr said he feels if another piece of property is looked at the two boards need to focus on “backbone” needs of what a shared agricultural center can look like.

“It got way into the weeds on different things,” Parr said of the $53 million plan.

Both boards’ members expressed agreement the joint conversation is beneficial and worthwhile.

“I think we only scratched the surface on ways we can work together,” Reed said.