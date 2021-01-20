Amid record case numbers, Blue Ridge Health District transitions to next phase of vaccine rollout

BRHD held its first vaccination clinic in Nelson County last week. McKay said the county should start seeing weekly clinics in the following weeks in addition to the more permanent clinic that has been set up in Charlottesville.

McKay said Nelson County’s relatively low case count compared to the rest of the Blue Ridge Health District — with 516 cases, 23 hospitalizations and four deaths as of Jan. 19 — is not factored into the frequency of how often clinics will be held in the county.

“We want to make this as equitable as possible. It’s easy to sort of think of us as Charlottesville-centric, but we want to make sure access [to the vaccine] in the rural areas is just as equitable,” McKay said.

Despite increasing vaccinations and a condition McKay described as “COVID fatigue,” he emphasized the need for continued safety measures that the community has practiced for months. He added with a new variant of the coronavirus that has the ability to spread more quickly, officials “anticipate cases to drastically increase if [people] don’t stay safe.”

“While the vaccine provides hope on the horizon, it will still be months before the vaccine is widely available publicly,” BRHD Director Denise Bonds said in an announcement from the health district. “It’s important to remember we are still very much in the trenches of this pandemic and we must continue to adhere to COVID-19 prevention practices.”

