Annual 12 Days of Christmas raises more than $5K for local food pantry

Nelson's 11th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser has set a new record for donations, raising thousands of dollars for a local food pantry.

According to a news release, member businesses of Nelson 151 — a collection of wineries, breweries, cideries and a distillery along Virginia 151 — donated more than $5,663 to the Nelson County Pantry in Lovingston, which provides support and assistance to hundreds of food insecure families and individuals in the county.

This past holiday season marks more than a decade of giving, the release notes, with a cumulative total of more than $30,000 in donations given to Nelson County-based institutions.

During a year of "acute need," Nelson 151 President Lindsay Dorrier III said it was important to provide support to the pantry.

"The pandemic has only exacerbated the already significant community reliance on Nelson County Pantry and thus we felt that it was an important and timely opportunity to support such a vital community partner," Dorrier said in the release. "Our hope is that this financial assistance will allow Nelson County Pantry to expand operations and serve even more neighbors as we move into 2021.”