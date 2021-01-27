Annual Piney River chitterling supper cancelled for first time in 63 years

For decades, the annual Chitterling Supper has served as a Piney River Volunteer Fire Department flagship tradition that’s equal parts fundraiser and community hotspot.
This year, however, the department has taken the unprecedented action of canceling its annual supper for circumstances beyond anyone’s control: the COVID-19 pandemic.
This winter marks the first time in 63 years the Piney River department has not put on the annual event, which traditionally has taken place the third Saturday of February. It was a “heartbreaking” decision for the department and the community, according to Patricia Massie, president of the PRVFD Ladies Auxiliary.
“It was a hard decision to make, but I’m all for canceling it because we’re a small community here,” Massie said.
Massie, who has been involved with the Chitterling Supper for about 35 years, said the dinner year after year has been “a tradition and it’s like a family reunion” bringing hundreds of people from within the county and as far as states like Maryland and the Carolinas to Piney River.
“It’s disappointing no matter what the reason. Any bright spot is we’re not canceling it because of lack of interest, we’re not canceling because of lack of support; this was something we had to cancel to be safe,” David Parr, president of PRVFD’s board, said.
Parr said canceling the dinner was the only decision the department could make, adding holding the indoor event would go against its philosophy of protecting the community.
“It would be hypocritical of us as a department to host the event given the circumstances and given the facilities we have both for the workers and the people attending,” Parr said. “When you’re back in the kitchen, it’s almost like a dance, having to avoid people.”
Since its inception more than 60 years ago, predating the fire department’s own building, the potluck-style meal has served the dual purpose as an essential fundraiser for the operation of the fire department, bringing in thousands of dollars and growing more traction each year.
With the loss of its largest fundraiser for the time being, Massie said PRVFD has held two successful fundraisers last year that should soften the blow, but it’s “going to be a big punch for us.”
Parr, whose grandmother was one of several women who began the chitterling tradition more than 60 years ago, said the money raised from the dinner this year would have gone toward an expansion project that would add an additional vehicle bay to the department.
The department also is hoping to recoup its loses through donations, Parr said.
For the department, the chitterling supper may be missing this year, but it is not lost. Officials say it it should make a return next year if not sooner.
“It’s coming back for certain and we’re going to come back stronger,” Massie said. “Just to see everybody and see the familiar faces and how people are doing. There’s people you only see once a year and we’re going to really miss that.”
Donations can be sent to the department at P.O. Box 28 Piney River, VA 22964. Donations also can be made online through the department’s Square or Amazon Smile accounts.