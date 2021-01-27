Annual Piney River chitterling supper cancelled for first time in 63 years

Parr said canceling the dinner was the only decision the department could make, adding holding the indoor event would go against its philosophy of protecting the community.

“It would be hypocritical of us as a department to host the event given the circumstances and given the facilities we have both for the workers and the people attending,” Parr said. “When you’re back in the kitchen, it’s almost like a dance, having to avoid people.”

Since its inception more than 60 years ago, predating the fire department’s own building, the potluck-style meal has served the dual purpose as an essential fundraiser for the operation of the fire department, bringing in thousands of dollars and growing more traction each year.

With the loss of its largest fundraiser for the time being, Massie said PRVFD has held two successful fundraisers last year that should soften the blow, but it’s “going to be a big punch for us.”

Parr, whose grandmother was one of several women who began the chitterling tradition more than 60 years ago, said the money raised from the dinner this year would have gone toward an expansion project that would add an additional vehicle bay to the department.

The department also is hoping to recoup its loses through donations, Parr said.