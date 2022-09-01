Antique collector's home was a Lovingston commercial hub

Stephen Ramsey has collected a house full of interesting, beautiful objects from his lifelong career as an antique dealer. Soon he’ll be moving out of the home on Front Street in Lovingston he's lived in since 2016, a building that’s collected a history of its own.

“Just about everybody collects something,” Ramsey said in August. He sat in one of two identical yellow and red wingback chairs — one a reproduction and one from the 1700s — in the second-story parlor.

Perhaps his favorite piece is the little table in the middle of the room: an American hunt board from the 1600s — used by fox hunters on horseback to reach refreshments without having to dismount.

A grand corner cabinet in the first sitting room dates back to the 1780s. According to Ramsey’s records on the piece, it was likely made in Staunton and is linked to several other pieces of case furniture by its distinctive regional decorative elements, such as “scrolled pediments, carved rosettes and finials.” A related piece, believed to be made by the same cabinetmakers in the same region, is owned by Colonial Williamsburg.

Ramsey has other historical oddities to show off. A copper boot-shaped mug is an "ale shoe" to be filled with ale and warmed over the fire; he's been in the business 65 years and has only ever seen three or four of them. A mug with two handles is another horseback hunting artifact: the two handles made it easier to pass a drink between riders. Ramsey showed off pieces of 15th century Dutch silverware and one especially wide knife — from a time when it would not have been impolite to eat off the flat face of your knife.

Ramsey, 88, said he started collecting antiques after he left the Army, having been stationed in Germany from 1956 to 1958. It was then he decided, “I wasn’t going to do anything I didn’t want to do for the rest of my life.”

Born in Abingdon, Ramsey grew up in eastern Tennessee. He'll be moving to a farm in Danville, where he won't have to climb up and down stairs. Ramsey said he’s liked living in the house, but tries not to be too sentimental about moving.

Ramsey’s ex-stepson, Crozet Realtor Rob Wilson, is representing the property and has had it listed at $225,000 on his website.

The first floor of the building is commercial — most Lovingston residents have likely walked past the glass shop windows and seen Ramsey’s antiques on display — and the top two floors are residential.

While many of the items Ramsey has collected in the home predate it, 622 Front St. is one of the oldest buildings in Lovingston. It was once the White House Tavern, issued its first liquor license in 1822, according to Nelson County Historical Society records. The second and third stories were a tavern and lodgings, while the ground floor held stables for guests’ horses. Later, the White House is said to have served as a hospital for Confederate soldiers, and from about 1911 to 1931 as a parsonage for local churches Oak Hill Baptist, Lovingston Baptist, Mountain Cove Baptist and Walnut Grove Baptist.

In 1932, Earl Rowan bought the building for $3,250 and opened the retail drug store Rowan’s Pharmacy on the ground floor. He sold it to Joseph Kilmartin in 1947 for $20,000, who operated it as Kilmartin’s pharmacy and lived upstairs with his family. The Kilmartin children helped out in the store, which had a soda fountain, ice cream counter, booths, a magazine rack and a small lending library. Kilmartin’s daughter remembers it being a popular hangout for local children. The building has since passed through a number of owners and housed a real estate office and health care business.

The News & Advance checked in on Ramsey in 2016 when he was starting renovations. Since then, Wilson said Ramsey has rebuilt the second story front porch, made improvements to the fencing around the side courtyard, and had a local artisan replace the iron gates and rails on the central staircase. According to Wilson, he moved almost all the furniture into the house himself and will be moving it all out himself, too.

The elegant, curved iron rails now are a striking central feature against the all-white staircase that joins second and third floors. Walking up and down the stairs is a palette cleanser from lively colored, well-furnished rooms with no shortage of things to look at. On the landing, a pair of French doors leads out to the porch that stretches the length of the building. It looks directly out on Front Street, maybe the best view in town for Lovingston street parades.

Wilson pointed out the light blue paint on the porch ceiling and explained it’s a common feature of historic homes in the area — homeowners painted their porch ceilings blue to resemble the sky and trick spiders out of building webs there.

The former tavern has plenty of room for a growing family or business: two bedrooms and a sitting room on the top floor; a large central room, sitting room, bedroom, kitchen and breakfast nook on the second floor; plus two-and-a-half bathrooms between. The building also is equipped with central air and heat. Wilson's listing was recently updated to "pending" on his website to reflect an offer.