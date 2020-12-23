Anytime Fitness in Lovingston under new ownership and management

The Anytime Fitness in Lovingston is under new management and ownership by a multi-unit franchisee couple.

According to a news release, Anytime Fitness, located in the Food Lion shopping center at 81 Callohill Drive, has been acquired by Manish and Harleen Gupta, who have been with Anytime Fitness for more than six years and own two locations in the Richmond area.

These other two clubs, the release states, have consistently ranked within the top 10% to 20% of the 2,486 Anytime Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“What differentiates Anytime Fitness from other clubs is our focus on helping members get the results that they’re seeking,” Manish Gupta, the managing partner, said in the release. “Our gym will be small enough that we can provide personalized attention for all of our members.”

The club also now has a full-time manager, Beth Anderson, a certified yoga instructor and will offer personal training with a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer.

The Guptas and the fitness center’s previous owner signed an agreement transferring ownership in October.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.