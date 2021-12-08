 Skip to main content
Area farmer re-elected to Virginia Farm Bureau board
Area farmer re-elected to Virginia Farm Bureau board

Rockbridge County beef cattle and small grain producer Russell L. Williams II of Buena Vista was elected Dec. 1 to a third three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.

Elections of officers and directors were held at the VFBF 2021 Annual Convention in Williamsburg.

As a board member, Williams will represent Farm Bureau producer members in Amherst, Augusta, Bath, Highland, Nelson, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties.

He chairs the VFBF Membership Services Advisory Committee.

Williams is a member of the Rockbridge County Farm Bureau and previously has served on that organization’s board and as its president, vice president and secretary/treasurer. He has farmed since 1996 and shares responsibilities on RLW Hay & Grain LLC with his son, Russell L. Williams III..

With 132,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.

