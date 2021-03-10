Area nonprofits receive $61,500 in grant funding

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into its second year in Virginia, the Nelson County Community Fund Inc. has awarded area nonprofits with grant money for its Winter 2020 Cycle.

Nelson County Community Fund distributed $61,500 to nonprofits working to protect the health of migrant farm workers as well as those that provide financial support to needy families and college-bound students, a news release from the organization states.

The Central Virginia Farm Workers Initiative, a recently formed organization, received a grant to support its mission to develop health care and educational resources for migrant and seasonal farm workers, the release notes.

Funds are being used to spearhead a COVID-19 mitigation effort involving local growers, farm workers and health care providers to screen and vaccinate seasonal and migrant workers.

The Blue Ridge Interfaith Ministry received a portion of the grant to continue providing one-time financial assistance for utilities and other needs to indigent households.

According to the release, the Monticello Area Community Action Agency’s emergency assistance program, dubbed “Navigation,” also received grant funds to help low income families with rent and utilities on top of other needs.