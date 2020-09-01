Area, statewide health centers receive $4.1M to continue fighting COVID-19

Local and statewide health centers will receive millions in federal funding in continuing to battle COVID-19.

In late August, Sens. Mark R. Warner, D-Va.; and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; announced more than $4 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a news release.

Funding for health centers ranged from $100,000 to more than $353,000. In Nelson County, the Blue Ridge Medical Center received almost $221,000 and the Johnson Health Center in Amherst County received almost $223,000.

“We’re thrilled to announce that these federal dollars will go towards supporting Virginia’s health centers as they continue to provide essential care during this pandemic,” the senators said in the release.

According to the release, the funding was awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration's Health Center Program, which provides funds to community-based health care providers that offer primary care services in underserved areas.

CEO of Blue Ridge Medical Center Randy Pirtle on Friday said he wasn't yet aware of how the funding could be used.

"Hopefully, the funding will be focused on things that will help," Pirtle said in an email.

