An Arrington woman is facing just more than 20 criminal charges in connection with a fraud investigation, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday on its Facebook page.

The investigation began in January and involved a complainant who stated Shannon Marie Logan, 47, stole more than $1,000 from another, the sheriff's office said.

Logan was arrested and charged with larceny of checks, four counts of computer fraud, four counts of uttering of bank notes, four counts of forgery, four counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, larceny of a credit card and four counts of credit card fraud, according to the sheriff's office.

Logan was held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail as of Thursday, the sheriff's office post said.

