Arrington woman pleads no contest to animal cruelty charges

On Sept. 8, Taylor, who was not living at the property at the time, voluntarily turned the animals over and the veterinarian with the animal shelter, would have testified about their rapidly declining health, Laub said.

The two nursing female canines on the property had been tethered, had multiple wounds and lacerations on their bodies at various stages of healing, had tested positive for worms and were malnourished. Laub said in the veterinarian’s expert opinion, both animals were just days away from death.

Of the two litters of puppies recovered, one group was mere hours from death that “by the grace of God arrived when they did,” Laub said. The other litter was markedly healthier but still suffered from weeks of lack of proper care.

The veterinarian would have testified the pigs were found to be dehydrated but were not at a serious risk of death like the other animals, Laub said.

Taylor’s defense attorney, William Berry, said the defendant’s lack of prior criminal history, financial difficulties and an ongoing domestic situation around that time had all contributed to her inability to care for the animals.

“She was just unable to care as she needed to for these animals,” Berry said.

Laub said all the dogs have since been adopted or are in foster homes.

