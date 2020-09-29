Arrington woman sentenced to one year, five months on drug-related charges

An Arrington woman was sentenced to serve one year and five months on drug-related charges in Nelson Circuit Court on Monday.

Brooke Denene Wiser was sentenced to a total of 15 years on the combined charges of racketeering and possession with intent to distribute of a schedule I or II substance with all but one year and five months suspended. Wiser pleaded guilty to the charges in June, online court records show.

Nelson prosecutors and the defense jointly recommended the sentence. Neither side presented any argument or evidence during the sentencing hearing.

As part of her sentencing, Wiser must complete two years of supervised probation upon release and 10 years of good behavior. She also will receive credit for time served. Court records show Wiser was arrested on the two felony charges in January.

Wiser declined to comment when prompted by the court Monday.

- Nick Cropper

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.