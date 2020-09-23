'Artists among us': Makers Market highlights local residents' creative work

For the next market in October, Brown said organizers are looking at roughly 15 vendors, all of whom either live in the area or have another connection to the county.

Members previously held a market in December 2019, which sparked the creation of HeART of Nelson, Brown said.

A native of Nelson County, Brown said it was important to her and other core members to shed light on the talent that exists in the county and give them a platform to sell their work similar to those seen in other localities.

“I think the main inspiration again was just that the artists in the county are here and we want to see them get the inspiration and recognition they deserve,” Brown said. “We wanted to as a collective give them what they deserve.”

Brown said the market, which is held outdoors at The Well of Nelson, requires masks be worn with hand sanitizer stations available. Vendors’ tents are spaced out to allow for social distancing and the space is adequate enough to support additional vendors in October, when organizers anticipate having even more artisans.

“We’re definitely making sure that people are safe and comfortable. We think that masks are important. That was a question that was raised among our core members and it was unanimous,” Brown said