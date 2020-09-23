'Artists among us': Makers Market highlights local residents' creative work

A recently formed collective is working to highlight Nelson County artisans with Makers Markets on the second Sunday of each month.
The HeART of Nelson Artisan Collective, which officially formed in July, is hosting monthly Makers Markets until December, according to collective member and treasurer Randi Brown. The collective has a core group of about nine artisans, all with ties to Nelson County and the markets also feature some guest artisans.
“The art and the craftsmanship in Nelson County is hidden in some ways. It’s there and it’s strong and it’s beautiful and I think it also embraces the natural beauty of what Nelson County is,” Brown said.
To bring light to the artists of the county, the artisan collective held a Makers Market earlier this month featuring locally made jewelry, woodwork, textiles, pottery, metalwork and more. Future markets will see different artisans rotating in, Brown said.
Despite the rain that day, both Brown and Carla Quenneville, another core member, said they felt it was a success, and they expect the event’s popularity to grow.
“For a first market and for it to happen in the weather that we had it was wonderful. We kind of got to see the grit and the stamina of the artists among us,” Brown said.
Quenneville said she ran a textile business in Charlottesville for roughly 30 years. She said she’s always had a “love affair” with arts and crafts and has had it in her heart to elevate other craftsmen.
For the next market in October, Brown said organizers are looking at roughly 15 vendors, all of whom either live in the area or have another connection to the county.
Members previously held a market in December 2019, which sparked the creation of HeART of Nelson, Brown said.
A native of Nelson County, Brown said it was important to her and other core members to shed light on the talent that exists in the county and give them a platform to sell their work similar to those seen in other localities.
“I think the main inspiration again was just that the artists in the county are here and we want to see them get the inspiration and recognition they deserve,” Brown said. “We wanted to as a collective give them what they deserve.”
Brown said the market, which is held outdoors at The Well of Nelson, requires masks be worn with hand sanitizer stations available. Vendors’ tents are spaced out to allow for social distancing and the space is adequate enough to support additional vendors in October, when organizers anticipate having even more artisans.
“We’re definitely making sure that people are safe and comfortable. We think that masks are important. That was a question that was raised among our core members and it was unanimous,” Brown said
Dan Magan, pastor of The Well of Nelson, is a woodworker and has been with the group since it was formed. He said he fully supported the collective’s goal of highlighting local artisans and offered The Well of Nelson as the space to do just that.
Along with having more shoppers in the future, Magan said he’d also like to see more artisans get involved so the artist community in Nelson can continue to grow.
“We’re going to make these products available to our community. It was worth my while, maybe not financially, but it was worth putting in the effort to something that is ultimately going to benefit our community,” Magan said.
Artisans are welcome to join future markets so long as they make everything by hand and share a love for the county.
“They have to have a passion for Nelson County,” Quenneville said. “We’re a passionate people here and that’s why we named it the HeART of Nelson, because we all have a heart for Nelson.”
The next Makers Market is scheduled for Oct. 10. Brown said artisans looking to join future markets can email heartofnelsonartisancollective@gmail.com or send a message to the HeART of Nelson Artisan Collective’s Facebook page. A fee of $20 secures a table during the event.
