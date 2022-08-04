Artists help beautify Lovingston with new mural

A colorful landscape is steadily taking shape at the corner of Main and Front Streets in Lovingston. A line of bright blue sky and fluffy white clouds was this week joined by a row of rolling green mountains and hills, dotted with white buildings.

The artists who run the businesses across the street from the scaffolding — Avalon Art Studio and the HeART of Nelson Artisan Collective — are responsible for adding the splash of color to downtown.

“A group of artisans in the Village of Lovingston determined that a beautiful mural would enhance the town,” the Village of Lovingston Facebook page posted July 25. Artisans sketched ideas, found “the perfect wall,” got permission from the owner, and started painting.

“Can’t tell you all about the image just yet...except that it’s a perfect combination of historic elements with a contemporary twist,” the post reads. The Village of Lovingston page has been featuring Lovingston businesses since June.

Textile Artist Carla Quenneville was volunteering at HeART of Nelson on July 29 and said about 15 local artists are represented in the shop and gallery. HeART of Nelson is staffed by the artists and also sells local food products, including Trager Brothers Coffee.

“We’re trying to make this corner an art district,” Quenneville said.

Patty Avalon, of the next-door Avalon Art Studio, stopped in, taking a break from her work on the mural.

Avalon specializes in space paintings and teaches beginner painting classes on Sundays from her Lovingston studio. That night, a guest astronomer was helping her teach a “Paint the Stars” class as part of Nelson's six-month Dark Skies celebration.

Quenneville said the Artisan Collective opened in December 2020 and described the shop as “country,” “funky” and “artsy."

She talked about plans for an upcoming Fall Festival the HeART of Nelson is hosting Oct 1. Quenneville said Front Street will be closed for two blocks and there will be vendors, food trucks and live music all day. She hopes it will become an annual event.

The artisan collective also is looking to construct a Virginia LOVE sign in Lovingston, according to Quenneville. She said the organization has received permission from two locations and Virginia Tourism will help reimburse the cost.

Quenneville is also a member of the Lovingston Village Association, which had its first meeting in July. She said 32 people were at that first meeting, a group with great ideas who “want to see Lovingston flourish.”