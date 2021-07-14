As COVID-19 death toll climbs, local residents again remember lives lost

As of July 8, there were 621,962 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in the U.S. The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 4 million last week, The Associated Press reported.

The memorial at Grace Episcopal Church, located at 1934 Crabtree Falls Highway in Massies Mill, comes roughly two weeks after Virginia’s state of emergency expired June 30, ending certain protections for wearing masks in public although many places or businesses still require face coverings.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared the state of emergency more than a year ago in March 2020.

According to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health, Nelson County reported 892 cases, 41 hospitalizations and 13 deaths. New cases in Nelson County have remained relatively flat in recent months as more than 53% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

“We have been very lucky but that doesn’t mean it will continue to be that way so people need to be vigilant and pay attention to what’s going on around them,” Ponton said of steady case numbers in the county.

In neighboring Amherst County, VDH reports 3,001 cases, 129 hospitalizations and 40 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. New cases in Amherst County also have been flat in recent weeks, not climbing as much as in months prior with vaccinations a factor.