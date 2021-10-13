As nation passes 700,000 COVID-19 deaths, local church remembers lives lost

Members of Grace Episcopal Church in Nelson County gathered for the fourth time to remember all the American lives that have been lost because of COVID-19.

This time, they were remembering the 700,000 American deaths to the coronavirus that have occurred since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The church has had remembrance ceremonies for every 100,000 deaths since the United States passed the 400,000 death mark in January.

The Oct. 7 ceremony featured hymns by the church members, including Amazing Grace, as well as poetry and Bible readings.

Sharon Ponton, who has had a hand in leading the four ceremonies in Massie’s Mill, reflected on how the country got to this point, and how it continues to tear the nation apart.

“I’m just really sad that something that we should come together about, and protect each other has not come to fruition,” she said.

“I hope that people recognize not only those who have passed away, but will remind people that we are a society and what each of us choose to do affects others.”