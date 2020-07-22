As pandemic highlights needs for internet, broadband authority hopes to facilitate strides in connectivity

In 2006 the Nelson County Board of Supervisors made a goal to connect the entirety of Nelson County to wireless internet. With the help of broadband internet providers like Firefly Fiber Broadband, that goal could be realized in a matter of years.

But now, as uncertainties surrounding distance learning in the upcoming fall school semester loom, members of the Nelson County Broadband Authority say the authority and internet providers are making “aggressive moves” in order to better address pressing internet needs.

According to authority chairman Jesse Rutherford during a July 14 meeting, the county’s broadband authority is working to facilitate reaching unserved and underserved areas of Nelson County, which include the Wingina area and parts of Shipman, Arrington and Piney River.

“I think it needs to be a top priority in Nelson county to expedite or do whatever we can to dish out broadband to the rest of the county and partner with whoever we need to partner with to do that,” Central District representative and vice chairman Gary Strong said.

Strong noted in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic that now is a “critical and transitional time in the county” and students, residents and small businesses need to have access to high-speed, reliable internet services.

During the July 14 meeting, the three present board members — Rutherford, North District representative Tommy Harvey and Strong — approved the budget for fiscal year 2021 which includes a total of $750,000 that was transferred to the authority during the course of fiscal years 2015 to 2019.