As pandemic highlights needs for internet, broadband authority hopes to facilitate strides in connectivity

In 2006 the Nelson County Board of Supervisors made a goal to connect the entirety of Nelson County to wireless internet. With the help of broadband internet providers like Firefly Fiber Broadband, that goal could be realized in a matter of years.
But now, as uncertainties surrounding distance learning in the upcoming fall school semester loom, members of the Nelson County Broadband Authority say the authority and internet providers are making “aggressive moves” in order to better address pressing internet needs.
According to authority chairman Jesse Rutherford during a July 14 meeting, the county’s broadband authority is working to facilitate reaching unserved and underserved areas of Nelson County, which include the Wingina area and parts of Shipman, Arrington and Piney River.
“I think it needs to be a top priority in Nelson county to expedite or do whatever we can to dish out broadband to the rest of the county and partner with whoever we need to partner with to do that,” Central District representative and vice chairman Gary Strong said.
Strong noted in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic that now is a “critical and transitional time in the county” and students, residents and small businesses need to have access to high-speed, reliable internet services.
During the July 14 meeting, the three present board members — Rutherford, North District representative Tommy Harvey and Strong — approved the budget for fiscal year 2021 which includes a total of $750,000 that was transferred to the authority during the course of fiscal years 2015 to 2019.
The authority’s budget for fiscal year 2021 is more than $984,000, more than double last year’s budget, which largely is attributed to the authority’s “healthy fund balance” and transfer of the middle mile fiber network to Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative.
Earlier in the year, Firefly took over operations and administrative responsibilities of the middle mile fiber network that stretched dozens of miles throughout Nelson County and previously was operated by the authority.
Director of Finance and authority treasurer Candy McGarry recommended board members consider transferring the $750,000 back to the county’s general fund given the authority’s fund balance, but board members opted to leave the money with the authority, citing increasing needs for internet connectivity.
“I personally believe that that $750,000 should probably remain in the broadband authority so that it is not to dilute the importance of the broadband authority in the next month or several months,” Rutherford said.
With the available money, Rutherford said he hopes it can be used to partner with and support the efforts of companies currently providing internet services in Nelson County and reach unserved areas.
“We want to see how we can help support every avenue necessary to supply internet [to Nelson County],” Rutherford said.
Rutherford said he was grateful for the steps Firefly has taken recently to better reach currently unreached or underserved areas as well as their openness to pursuing more collaborative efforts in the future.
“Broadband internet in rural areas has become just as important a utility as water and electricity. It’s critical for education, its critical for remote work, it’s critical for telemedicine ... ,” said Gary Wood, CEO of Firefly.
Wood noted Firefly is prioritizing reaching customers within the CVEC footprint as quickly as possible and hopes to continue to work with the county in order to achieve that goal while accounting for the needs outlined by the broadband authority as well. However, he said some areas still are years away from fiber broadband.
While Nelson County Public Schools officials have not officially outlined their instructional learning plan for the fall 2020 semester as of Monday, task forces currently are evaluating approaches to both hybrid and fully-online formats.
Division officials have requested more than $629,000 of the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to properly meet technology and internet connectivity needs for the upcoming school year.
Reach Cropper at (434) 385-5522.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!