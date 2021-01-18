Augusta, Nelson residents arrested on drug and gun charges, police say

A multi-agency operation has resulted in the arrests of four people, including two from Nelson County, and seizures of more than a dozen firearms and more than $150,000 worth of narcotics.

According to a news release from the Virginia State Police, the four residents face a "multitude of illegal gun and drug charges."

Arrington resident Joseph Michael Acord, 42, was arrested and charged on possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while having a Schedule II drug.

Lovingston resident Richard Daniel Acord, 37, was charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of meth and possession with intent to distribute greater than 1 ounce and less than 5 pounds of marijuana.

In Augusta County, Lyndhurst residents James Brian Paterson, 46, and Frances Jeanette Hester, 40, face similar drug and firearms charges.

The joint investigative operation was conducted by the Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, with assistance from the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Enforcement Task Force and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Enforcement Task Force, the release states.