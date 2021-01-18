Augusta, Nelson residents arrested on drug and gun charges, police say

A multi-agency operation has resulted in the arrests of four people, including two from Nelson County, and seizures of more than a dozen firearms and more than $150,000 worth of narcotics.
According to a news release from the Virginia State Police, the four residents face a "multitude of illegal gun and drug charges."
Arrington resident Joseph Michael Acord, 42, was arrested and charged on possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while having a Schedule II drug.
Lovingston resident Richard Daniel Acord, 37, was charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of meth and possession with intent to distribute greater than 1 ounce and less than 5 pounds of marijuana.
In Augusta County, Lyndhurst residents James Brian Paterson, 46, and Frances Jeanette Hester, 40, face similar drug and firearms charges.
The joint investigative operation was conducted by the Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, with assistance from the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Enforcement Task Force and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Enforcement Task Force, the release states.
Task force investigators executed search warrants Jan. 12 and 13 at the Lyndhurst, Arrington and Lovingston residences, the release states. As a result, law enforcement recovered 15 firearms, about 3.25 pounds of meth, about 1 pound of marijuana, marijuana edibles and illegal prescription drugs.
Street values for the meth and marijuana are estimated at about $147,000 and $4,000, respectively, the release notes.
The investigations remain ongoing and additional charges pending.
The task forces consist of several regional sheriff's offices, including the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, the Albemarle County Police Department, Farmville Police Department, Staunton Police Department and the Virginia State Police.