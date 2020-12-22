Authorities ID body found at scene of accident to be missing Staunton woman

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office has confirmed human remains found at the scene of a crash in Nelson County were identified as Karen Sue Koogler, 56, a Staunton woman who has been missing since late October.

In a Dec. 18 news release, Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said the medical examiners office had confirmed that same day the remains of the crash that was discovered Dec. 6 along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Milepost 24 belonged to Koogler.

Investigators had arrived to the scene of the crash earlier in the month and discovered a vehicle registered to Koogler that had gone over an embankment and off the parkway. A news release at the time from the Augusta sheriff's office states the accident appeared to have occurred "some time ago," according to evidence at the scene.

"The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer it’s condolences to the many friends and family members of Mrs. Koogler," the release reads.

The cause of death is being classified as "undetermined," by the medical examiner, the release states.

