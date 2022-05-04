Auto graveyard recommended for approval

The Nelson County Planning Commission was tasked with balancing a local business’ operation with a neighbors concerns at its April 27 meeting.

“I think you guys proposed an opportunity to show that you’re a good neighbor but y’all still need to be in business, and I respect that,” board of supervisors representative Jesse Rutherford said to Sam Jr. and Regina Hughes during the meeting.

Commission members considered the Hugheses’ permit application for an automobile graveyard on their property in Shipman.

Planning & Zoning Director Dylan Bishop told commission members her department issued a violation notice for the Hughes property on James River Road in October 2021 for an excess of the allowed five inoperable vehicles on the property. She later defined “inoperable vehicle” for the commission as a vehicle either not in operating condition, partially or totally disassembled for more than 60 days, or not displaying either valid license plates or inspection detail. The Hugheses are requesting the permit to allocate about a quarter-acre of their property as an automobile graveyard with a maximum of 10 inoperable vehicles. Zoning in the area is Agricultural (A-1) , Residential (R-1) and Industrial (M-2), according to Bishop.

Regina Hughes told the board some of the vehicles are personal and owned by her sons and other vehicles are related to her husband Sam Jr. ‘s logging business. Hughes said she and her husband are proposing to park the vehicles on an adjoining parcel near their shop.

“That area already has a partial tree line from the road frontage. It also has a partial tree line on the property to the right and it’s flat so it would be easy to park those vehicles there if we have to move them as we need them.”

Mary Creed of James River Road spoke during a public hearing on the special use permit and said she lives right across from the Hugheses’ property. She referenced the October 2021 violation: “many of these vehicles were in clear sight of Route 56 and were also obvious to me from windows in the front of my home.”

Creed said she understood the Hugheses run a logging business and many of the vehicles are on the property for maintenance but said “derelict auto parts,” and “an accumulation of trash” also are visible. She said the existing brush the Hugheses were proposing to use as screening was not sufficient to shield them from view.

“I have watched this graveyard grow for years. I’ve lived 18 years across the street, and I’ve watched it grow,” Creed said.

Hughes said she had been researching plants that might grow as quickly as possible and provide the most natural-looking coverage. Rutherford suggested blue spruce. Central District representative Robin Hauschner requested the commission add a requirement to the permit that trees planted for screening have an anticipated minimum height of 10 feet at maturity.

“Just remember whatever SUP [special use permit] we set with the land stays with the land,” Commission Chair Mary Kathryn Allen said.

The planning commission voted to recommend approval of the permit with Hauschner’s addendum and two conditions: that the number of inoperable vehicles not exceed ten and landscape screening be required to shield the automobile graveyard from view of adjoining properties and roadways.

The board of supervisors will consider the permit request at its June 14 meeting.

