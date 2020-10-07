Barbecue competition raises 14K for Piney River Volunteer Fire Department

On a recent weekend hundreds of people turned out for a barbecue competition held by the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department, which raised more than $14,000 for the department.

A first for the department, according to President David Parr, the Smoke on the Piney Barbecue Competition featured six competitors, drinks provided by local breweries and cideries, a corn-hole tournament and performances from local musicians, attracting about 425 people to the firehouse on a soggy Saturday afternoon. Parr was one of three committee members to organize the event.

Parr said given the rain and circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, he and other organizers were pleased to have the showing they did.

“We were real pleased. Our goal and all of our planning was set around 500 people. Then you throw in COVID concerns and the rain on Saturday, hitting 425 to me was a success,” Parr said. “Coming in at just over $14,000 given the rain and the COVID environment I could not be more pleased getting to $14,000, but next year my goal is $20,000.”

The competition in September pitted six cookers against each other with first- and second-place prizes in the amount of $500 and $250, respectively. Winners were chosen by a four judge panel and attendees also could pick their favorite.