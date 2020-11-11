Biden win, other election outcomes leave mixed feelings among Nelson residents

In a contested election year that has seen record-level turnout and an unprecedented number of absentee ballots in Nelson County alone, election results have left some residents and officials with mixed feelings.
While several media outlets projecting Democrat Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris denying President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence a second term in the White House was a cause for celebration for some in the county, others still are holding their breath.
“We’re extraordinarily happy,” Nelson County Democratic Committee chair Larry Stopper said. “We are deeply hopefully that with a Biden Administration that our communities can start to find common ground to solve the problems that the country faces and we look forward to a brighter future.
Stopper rejected claims that have called into question the integrity of the election, stating the election being stolen from the president was “a falsehood” and an “affront to American Democracy.”
The Trump campaign has contested results in several states and so far has not conceded to Biden, the Associated Press reported.
Carlton Ballowe, head of the Nelson County Republican Committee, said many Republicans in the county are awaiting official results rather than rely on projections from media.
“The media doesn’t decide who is president elect and that is really about all I can say about that. I’m waiting for the results to be certified,” Ballowe said.
Prior to the presidential race being called for Biden on Saturday, Ballowe called it a “national embarrassment” that voters can’t have complete confidence in the accuracy of results and that those results aren’t immediately available.
“I’m not accusing anybody of doing anything wrong I’m just saying is that the way the process has unwound has pretty much guaranteed that the process would be questioned,” Ballowe said before Biden’s projected winning. “There is always fraud in an election so then it just comes down to a discussion of degree.”
According to results on the Virginia Department of Elections website that last were updated Nov. 6 — the deadline for absentee ballots to be accepted — Trump received 52% of votes in Nelson County while Biden received 46%.
Despite election results, Nelson County officials and residents agreed the county’s roughly 80% voter turnout this year was worth praising.
“That is nothing short of unbelievable. You can’t spin that any other way than shocking,” Stopper said. “I give the Republican campaign overall great credit. They did what they needed to do in the rural areas, fortunately for Mr. Trump and unfortunately for us.”
Nelson County voter turnout this year was up compared to 74% in 2016 and 75% in 2012.
Nelson County also saw an unprecedented number of absentee ballots cast in the election this year, with at least 40% of registered voters choosing to exercise one of several early voting options. Unofficial results show a majority of those absentee ballots swung in favor of Biden, while in-person precincts went for Trump.
“It’s nice that the pandemic seems to currently be sparing the county, but you can’t count on that. This is a deadly disease in a county with an aging population. We worked hard to encourage early voting and as you can see with those early voting numbers we succeeded,” Stopper said.
Larry Saunders, a former Nelson County supervisor who was working the Shipman Precinct on Election Day outside the Shipman Precinct, said he felt the high voter turnout was a combination of the weight behind the presidential election and early voting options.
He noted he met an 80-year-old resident who had come to the polls to vote for the first time in their life.
A longtime Trump supporter, Saunders said Nov. 4 he was disappointed in the direction the presidential race was taking and he didn’t want to see economic gains and other progress reversed should the current president leave office.
Overall, in Nelson County Biden pulled in roughly 600 more votes than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Trump received an additional roughly 700 votes as well compared to the 4,154 he received in 2016, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Unlike 2016, when Nelson County voted majority Republican down the ballot, this year’s election saw the ballot split between both major parties. Although nine of the county’s 10 precincts leaned in Trump’s favor leading to an overall victory in Nelson, both the Senate and race for 5th Congressional District leaned Democrat.
“To see that diversity of results is indicative of a populace that thinks,” East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said of the results. “We know what diversity of opinion looks like, acts like, feels like. What I think makes Nelson County great is that we have a diversity amongst ourselves and we know how to be cordial about it.”
Nelson County narrowly back U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., with 4,673 votes, or 51%, over Republican challenger Daniel Gade, who had 4,526 votes, or 49%, in the county on his way to pick up a third term, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Ballowe said he wasn’t concerned to see a shift away from the Republican-dominated victories in the 2016 election.
5th District Democratic candidate Cameron Webb narrowly led Nelson County with less than 1% over Congressman-elect Bob Good, a former Liberty University athletics official and Campbell County supervisor. Good ousted incumbent Nelson County business owner and current U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman during a June drive-thru convention to secure the Republican nomination. The sprawling district stretches from Fauquier County to Virginia’s southern border.
Some Nelson County Republicans said Good’s victory in the historically red 5th District did not come as a surprise.
Ballowe said he was “delighted” to see Good win in the 5th, adding he always is glad to see a Christian conservative prevail in any contest.
“Of course we were disappointed that Webb got a little more votes than good in Nelson County. We contribute a lot of that to the fact that Riggleman is a Nelsonian and some Republicans still feel a little disaffected I guess,” Ballowe said.
Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed said Saturday he was disappointed Webb had conceded to Good.
“I am certainly disappointed in the outcome but I’m looking forward to working with the congressman on those things we will probably be pretty clearly in opposing camps on,” Reed said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!