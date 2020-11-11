Biden win, other election outcomes leave mixed feelings among Nelson residents

Overall, in Nelson County Biden pulled in roughly 600 more votes than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Trump received an additional roughly 700 votes as well compared to the 4,154 he received in 2016, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Unlike 2016, when Nelson County voted majority Republican down the ballot, this year’s election saw the ballot split between both major parties. Although nine of the county’s 10 precincts leaned in Trump’s favor leading to an overall victory in Nelson, both the Senate and race for 5th Congressional District leaned Democrat.

“To see that diversity of results is indicative of a populace that thinks,” East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said of the results. “We know what diversity of opinion looks like, acts like, feels like. What I think makes Nelson County great is that we have a diversity amongst ourselves and we know how to be cordial about it.”

Nelson County narrowly back U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., with 4,673 votes, or 51%, over Republican challenger Daniel Gade, who had 4,526 votes, or 49%, in the county on his way to pick up a third term, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Ballowe said he wasn’t concerned to see a shift away from the Republican-dominated victories in the 2016 election.