Blue Ridge Health District grapples with vaccine shortage

Limited supply in the face of high demand means it will take months before the Blue Ridge Health District is able to fully vaccinate individuals outlined in group 1B.

In a virtual press conference held Jan. 22, Blue Ridge Health District Health Director Denise Bonds said the district learned two days prior it would only receive 2,950 first doses per week for the next few weeks.

“At our current rate of receiving vaccines it will take months to vaccinate all of the individuals that qualify under phase 1B,” Bonds said. “We did open 1B before we completely understood the vaccination shortage, but we feel like that’s still the right decision because that is the group that is the highest risk of dying.”

Virginia is allocated 105,000 first doses per week and vaccines will further be distributed based on population.

As the health district transitions into the next phase, Bonds said officials are prioritizing remaining individuals in group 1A and has partnered with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to meet that end.

The announcement comes just days after the health district transitioned into the new phase which significantly expands the number of eligible individuals compared to phase 1A. Currently, 5 million Virginians are eligible to receive the shot.