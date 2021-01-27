Blue Ridge Health District grapples with vaccine shortage

Limited supply in the face of high demand means it will take months before the Blue Ridge Health District is able to fully vaccinate individuals outlined in group 1B.
In a virtual press conference held Jan. 22, Blue Ridge Health District Health Director Denise Bonds said the district learned two days prior it would only receive 2,950 first doses per week for the next few weeks.
“At our current rate of receiving vaccines it will take months to vaccinate all of the individuals that qualify under phase 1B,” Bonds said. “We did open 1B before we completely understood the vaccination shortage, but we feel like that’s still the right decision because that is the group that is the highest risk of dying.”
Virginia is allocated 105,000 first doses per week and vaccines will further be distributed based on population.
As the health district transitions into the next phase, Bonds said officials are prioritizing remaining individuals in group 1A and has partnered with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to meet that end.
The announcement comes just days after the health district transitioned into the new phase which significantly expands the number of eligible individuals compared to phase 1A. Currently, 5 million Virginians are eligible to receive the shot.
Locally, confirmed COVID-19 cases have climbed significantly following the holiday season. As of Monday, Nelson County reported 583 cases, 24 hospitalizations and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Nelson County, 1,048 vaccine doses have been administered in the county and 100 people have been fully vaccinated.
Under Phase 1B, currently eligible individuals include law enforcement, fire and hazmat personnel, teachers and other school staff, postal workers, government officials and people ages 75 and older.
According to Ryan McKay, the districts COVID-19 Incident Commander, the less than 3,000 doses per week falls “significantly short” of what health officials are capable of vaccinating with available infrastructure and resources.
“We have a very robust capability and now the limitation is the vaccine,” Bonds said.
Last week, McKay told the Nelson County Times the health district’s goal was to administer 1,000 doses per day.
Previously, the health district had received doses based on what it had ordered, a number that was based on the district’s capacity to administer the vaccine, McKay said.
“It’s a significant challenge,” McKay said. “It’s really hard decisions we have to make when it comes to the distribution.”
Bonds said individuals who already have an appointment to receive their first dosage will get the vaccine for at least the next few weeks based on current supplies.
“We certainly have been given our marching orders and we are committed here at the health district that every vaccine we receive is put into someone’s arm that week,” Bonds said.
Surveys are available on the health district’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-vaccination. to collect information. People can also call the district’s COVID-19 hotline at (434) 972-6261. Officials will then contact individuals to set up appointment times.