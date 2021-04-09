Blue Ridge Health District to enter phase 2 of vaccine distribution, making shots available to general public

Beginning April 12, the Blue Ridge Health District will enter phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution, making any person ages 16 and older eligible to receive a vaccine.

According to a Facebook post by the health district, which covers Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Greene and Nelson counties and the city of Charlottesville, officials are encouraging everyone in phases 1a, 1b and 1c to schedule an appointment.

The move to phase 2 comes just one week after BRHD transitioned to phase 1c at the beginning of the month. Ryan McKay, incident commander for the district's COVID-19 response, said in a previous news conference the health district was expecting a significant increase in doses starting April 5.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced recently the entire state would move to the final phase of vaccination by April 18.

According to the Virginia Department of Health's vaccination dashboard, roughly 41% of Nelson County residents have received at least one does and a quarter had been fully vaccinated as of April 8. Data shows 874 cases, 39 hospitalizations and 12 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported since the pandemic began.