Blue Ridge kombucha businesses under new leadership

After more than a decade of co-founders Kate and Ethan Zuckerman being at the helm of Blue Ridge Bucha, the handcrafted, organic kombucha business, is under new leadership.

“It has been an amazing experience to pour our passion for great kombucha into nurturing a small business from its early stages to where it is now,” Ethan Zuckerman said in a news release. “We are so grateful to our team, customers, retailers and community partners for their support of our entrepreneurial journey, and we look forward to watching the company take its next steps.”

Hank Heyming will be the company’s new owner and CEO, according to a news release from Blue Ridge Bucha. The release states Heyming previously co-founded Richmond-based venture capital fund Trolley Venture Partners, where he will continue to serve as a managing director, and he also served as a partner with Troutman Sanders, LLP.

Prior to that, he was the owner of These Four Walls, a home furnishing business in Richmond.

“I could not be more excited about Blue Ridge Bucha and its prospects,” Heyming said in the release. “The company has developed an excellent regional brand as a creator of refreshing, organic, great-tasting kombucha, all centered around its mission of sustainability.”

The release states Heyming plans to use the Blue Ridge Bucha platform to drive growth, both regionally and beyond, in kombucha while also maintaining the company’s mission of sustainability and local production.

