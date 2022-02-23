Blue Ridge Medical Center continues expansion, opening new site in Appomattox

Blue Ridge Medical Center is expanding its services in Appomattox County and moving into a new location.

“We’ve outgrown our current location, and have an opportunity to expand and add more providers to serve the residents of Appomattox County,“ said Rick Shinn, the center’s interim CEO.

BRMC, which also has medical health centers in Nelson and Amherst and counties, serves over 8,000 patients. The new Appomattox site at 624 Jones St. will open on March 1, already has patients scheduled for appointment with their providers and will feature more than 3400 square feet and six exam rooms when fully remodeled.

A former group home, BRMC has done extensive work to the site, including the current remodeling and renovations of the building. Along with the building renovations, a new parking lot, recently paved, will provide ample parking space, with an option for future expansion.

All current staff, including primary care provider Tracy Cheatham, FNP, will move with the site as well.

In addition, a new provider, Lisa Gittleman, FNP has joined the staff and will be practicing at Appomattox.