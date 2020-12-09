Blue Ridge Tunnel sees nearly 7,000 visitors in first 10 days of opening

“That’s why we had such huge numbers on those first two weekends and especially due to the Thanksgiving holiday,” Hale said. “I also think because of the pandemic that we’re all struggling with, getting outdoors is something people can do with relative safety and certainly the tunnel allows that.”

The county established the Blue Ridge Tunnel foundation in 2012 and the group consists of officials from Nelson, Augusta and Albemarle counties and the city of Waynesboro. The roughly mile-long railroad tunnel lies more than 700 feet below the Blue Ridge Mountains at Rockfish Gap and is part of a larger 2.25 mile trail. The tunnel was given to Nelson County in 2007.

With the trail’s popularity since opening, parking at both ends, especially the eastern trailhead, has “been really challenging,” Hale said, with people parking in non-designated spaces.

“We are very aware that parking is limited on the east. At the eastern trailhead parking lot, people are parking on private property, which we are trying to prevent,” Richardson said, adding the county will be adding extra signage and working with the foundation to create additional parking space.