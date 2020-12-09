Blue Ridge Tunnel sees nearly 7,000 visitors in first 10 days of opening

Just weeks after its long-awaited opening, thousands of visitors have flocked to the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail system that stretches from Nelson County to Augusta County.
In the first 10 days following the tunnel’s Nov. 21 opening to the public, counters located on the eastern and western trailheads tallied about 6,800 visitors total, according to Nelson County Parks and Recreation Director Claire Richardson.
That translates to a daily average of 800 people on the east side, located in Afton, and 350 on the west, located in Waynesboro, she said, adding the tunnel saw 1,500 visitors the first weekend alone.
So far, Richardson said, there has been a lot of excitement over the tunnel and it has received mostly positive feedback.
“We expected large crowds, but not close to 7,000 in 10 days,” Richardson said in an email. “This certainly speaks to the popularity of the project. The dedication, perseverance, and effort put forth by everyone involved in this project over the past 20 years is paying off. Although, now we face new challenges.”
Allen Hale, president of the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Foundation, said the mounting anticipation over the tunnel’s opening after a 20-year restoration effort led by Nelson County that saw numerous setbacks, coupled with other factors, contributed to the high turnout.
“That’s why we had such huge numbers on those first two weekends and especially due to the Thanksgiving holiday,” Hale said. “I also think because of the pandemic that we’re all struggling with, getting outdoors is something people can do with relative safety and certainly the tunnel allows that.”
The county established the Blue Ridge Tunnel foundation in 2012 and the group consists of officials from Nelson, Augusta and Albemarle counties and the city of Waynesboro. The roughly mile-long railroad tunnel lies more than 700 feet below the Blue Ridge Mountains at Rockfish Gap and is part of a larger 2.25 mile trail. The tunnel was given to Nelson County in 2007.
With the trail’s popularity since opening, parking at both ends, especially the eastern trailhead, has “been really challenging,” Hale said, with people parking in non-designated spaces.
“We are very aware that parking is limited on the east. At the eastern trailhead parking lot, people are parking on private property, which we are trying to prevent,” Richardson said, adding the county will be adding extra signage and working with the foundation to create additional parking space.
She recommended if parking is full on the east side to instead try the western trailhead, which has roughly double the available parking at 25 spaces, so long as visitors do not mind the steeper grade which may also limit access for the mobility impaired.
Hale also recommended coming back another time when parking is available. Both he and Richardson said they suggested visiting the tunnel during the week rather than the weekend.
While it is possible to traverse the tunnel without the aid of a flashlight, Hale encouraged visitors to carry a light source with them to help with visibility. He also urged any bicyclists to dismount and walk through the tunnel because of its tight quarters. He said it would be “safer and gives you a better experience of the tunnel rather than speeding through it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!