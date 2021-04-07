 Skip to main content
Blue Ridge Tunnel's eastern portal to temporarily close for parking lot expansion
Blue Ridge Tunnel's eastern portal to temporarily close for parking lot expansion

Blue Ridge Tunnel

Nelson County Parks and Recreation opened the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail system to pedestrians and bicyclists on Nov. 21. The trail has two access points, a 12-space parking lot can be found at 215 Afton Depot Lane and there is a trailhead situated just east of Waynesboro at 483 Three Notched Mountain Highway that has 25 parking spaces and two oversized areas for small buses. The trail is open from sunrise to sunset.

 The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress file

The eastern portal to the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel will be closed for an estimated three weeks for construction as officials look to expand available parking.

Beginning April 12, visitors are encouraged to use the western parking lot in Waynesboro as the Nelson County-based entrance and parking lot are closed for construction. Claire Richardson, director of Nelson County Parks and Recreation, said the expansion will provide at least 25 additional parking spots.

Parking has been a known issue to officials since the tunnel reopened in November, with visitors often resorting to parking in non-designated areas due to a lack of available options. Richardson said as of April 5, the tunnel has seen a total of nearly 49,000 visitors.

County Administrator Steve Carter said the county is in the process of approving a change order that may add another three to five spaces.

Richardson said visitors should be prepared to return on another day if the western parking lot is full. Cars also cannot park along U.S. 250. She recommended people visit during the week and as early as possible during the closure. Restrooms on the east side will remain open as well.

"This temporary inconvenience will provide for a better visitor experience in the long term," Richardson said.

The eastern parking lot currently has just a dozen available parking spaces while the western portal has 25 spaces including bus parking. The eastern portal also is considered to be more accessible for those with mobility issues because of the steeper grade on the western end.

Expansion of the parking lot is expected to be completed by May 4. The western portal is located at 483 Three Notched Mountain Highway in Waynesboro.

