Board disagrees on transient occupancy tax increase, schools' budget

Supervisors are reconsidering a proposed 5% increase to the transient occupancy tax (TOT) after community business and rental property owners recently voiced their opposition at two public hearings.

If supervisors elect not to raise the TOT, they’ll need to make other decisions to account for the $1.15 million in additional tax revenue the increase was estimated to bring the county. That revenue has been balanced with $1.5 million in additional funding the board has agreed to grant Nelson County Public Schools in the proposed budget. At its May 18 meeting, the board discussed the merits of the tax increase and what effect foregoing it would have on school funding.

The TOT is levied on the boarding fees visitors to the county pay local hotels, motels, campgrounds and other facilities offering temporary lodging. Supervisors have argued the tax affects tourists and not Nelson County citizens while some hospitality business owners say a higher tax will drive away tourists and make it harder for them to stay in business. The current TOT rate is 5%; county administration proposed an increase to 10% at the start of the board’s fiscal year 2023 budget planning.

Finance Director Candy McGarry showed the board a possible budget option with no TOT increase and therefore a $1.15 million reduction in revenue.

She told the board about another recent budget complication: McGarry said staff had heard the day before about a $132,000 increase to the county’s solid waste hauling cost. She said Thomas Trucking, the company the county contracts to haul trash from the Arrington Transfer Station to the Region 2000 Services Authority sit the county partners in, hasn’t increased its hauling fees since 2014, but now will.

McGarry’s example deducted the $132,000 solid waste hauling increase and $1.15 million reduction in TOT funds from the sum of the county’s current recurring contingency of $881,750 and $2.01 million in real estate tax revenue. The resulting available recurring revenue was $1.6 million.

County staff and supervisors have also discussed transferring $610,000 of that recurring revenue to a debt service reserve in order to realize $57 million in debt capacity in 2023, which means the county would have $57 million to spend on county and schools’ capital projects in 2023. The scenario McGarry presented also deducted the $610,000 from the balance of available recurring revenue, for a subtotal of $999,619.

McGarry’s scenario preserved the $1.5 million in additional school funding; Supervisor David Parr suggested maybe it shouldn’t.

“I think a number as big as $1.1 [million], I feel like that should be shared a little more equally with the organization that makes up 50% of our budget. I think part of that $1,150,000 should be adjusted in the schools’ budget.”

Parr then suggested the board consider funding the schools an additional $1 million instead of the agreed $1.5 million to reflect the budget cuts.

Supervisor Skip Barton has advocated for more school funding throughout the budget cycle. In response to Parr’s comment, he said the other supervisors should visit the schools to understand where the request comes from.

“I daresay anybody on this board is more in tune to the school system than I am because of my household connections and personal friend connections,” Parr said.

His wife is a NCPS teacher. Parr said he appreciated Barton’s comments about low morale in the schools but “I’m just looking at this from the money side of it, that’s it. Not the emotional side.”

County Administrator Steve Carter reminded the board that while the Virginia General Assembly hasn’t yet approved a budget, the House’s proposed 2022-2024 biennium public education budget includes a 4% salary increase for teachers and staff and a 1% bonus for two years. The Senate’s version includes a 5% salary increase for teachers and staff, information available through the Virginia Department of Education website.

Carter said he’s had communication with Nelson County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin.

“And I’ve asked Shannon so I can show you all, if you take what that amount is, 4% and the bonus or 5%, and then back out the state share and the federal share, we can show you all realistically what that cost would be. But, one, all of a sudden no answers to my questions. I asked her ‘Are you being told not to answer my questions?’” he said.

Carter later clarified in a May 20 interview he had previously received a total employee compensation cost for the year from Irvin. He was able to calculate what the state contribution would be to employee compensation in either state budget scenario but didn’t know what the federal contribution would be. He said he asked Irvin this information, to then calculate what the local share of the new employee compensation total would be, and had not received a response.

In the interview, Carter said he does not intend to harm the schools but it is his responsibility to balance the county budget. He said he wanted to urge the board to be “more focused” about the money it allocates the schools, rather than give the division a “no-strings-attached” additional $1.5 million. Carter explained his concern was that the $1.5 million would not be sufficient to cover the schools’ intended compensation increase, that the county school board would then request more money next year and that the county’s $999,619 recurring contingency would not be sufficient.

In a May 21 email, Irvin said she could not speak to specific costs because she was out of the office but wrote, “almost 80% of our budget is tied to personnel costs, thus any reduction in funding is likely to impact personnel. With the understanding that the school board would receive $1.5 million of its $3.4 million request, the board had no choice but to change the budget impacting requested compensation increases.”

She added the school board has authorized a 5% salary increase for all teachers before summer break and “our hope is that every employee will receive at least a 5% raise in the coming year and that the increased costs of health insurance will be covered by the board.”

After Carter’s comments at the May 18 meeting, Supervisor Ernie Reed then said he did not think it appropriate for schools’ budget discussions to continue off the live stream. The board’s May 18 budget meeting was not being recorded for the county’s YouTube channel.

“We’re talking about over 300 employees in our county. We’re talking about the major portion of the budget. The biggest decision we make all year is approving the budget and the deliberation that goes into it,” Reed said, adding he had asked board chair Jesse Rutherford to livestream the meeting.

He said Nelson County citizens should be able to watch the board’s budget deliberations before they’re later published in meeting minutes.

Rutherford responded he appreciated Reed’s concern but not every budget meeting was recorded for the YouTube channel when Reed previously served as chair.

Barton then weighed in on the TOT increase, saying he’d spoken with bed-and-breakfast owners who would be willing to charge their guests the increased tax. He said people visit the county for its beauty and should participate in maintaining that beauty by paying taxes on their stays.

“A lot of this bed-and-breakfast business is tied to the lack of low-cost housing. People have turned so many rental properties into bed and breakfasts. It’s almost impossible to find a rental property in Nelson County now,” Barton added.

Supervisor Tommy Harvey said his problem with a TOT increase was most rental property owners aren’t paying the tax to begin with; an increase to the tax punishes the honest ones who are paying.

Rutherford said over half of rental property owners aren’t paying the tax; Barton said he’d heard 25%, and that whether to raise the tax was a separate issue from issues with its collection.

Rutherford said the board can vote on a change to the TOT at a later time and will continue budget discussions at its June 14 meeting in order to approve its budget by June 30, the end of the fiscal year.

