The Nelson County Board of Supervisors is at an impasse on school funding, salary increases, and a proposed occupancy tax increase. Community members can have their say at public hearings on both budget points May 9.

Without Supervisor Tommy Harvey present at an April 18 budget work session, the board was divided between two scenarios for schools’ and county employees’ salary increases.

The county’s recurring contingency — or unallocated recurring revenue — now stands at $1.2 million, after County Administrator Candy McGarry told supervisors at the meeting an additional $380,783 of tax revenue had become available since March 17.

Nelson County Public Schools has requested an $18.7 million contribution from the county in fiscal year 2024, $1.6 million beyond the $17.1 million the county funded the schools in fiscal year 2023.

As it stands, the county’s recurring contingency is not sufficient to cover that increase. But supervisors did agree on at least two of the options McGarry presented April 18 to increase recurring revenue.

One of those options is to eliminate a planned $610,000 debt service transfer in fiscal year 2024, part of the county’s strategy to achieve $57 million in available borrowing capacity from 2023 to 2026. Using the $610,000 for another purpose would reduce the $57 million to $53.2 million over that timeframe, unless the county makes a one-time contribution to the debt service reserve of about $250,000 by fiscal year 2031.

Supervisors also were in agreement on assuming the operations of the county’s Broadband Authority in December 2023, now that the county is approaching universal broadband access. Eliminating the Broadband Authority for the second half of Fiscal Year 2024 would add $55,500 of unallocated revenue to the budget, and $111,000 every year after.

Supervisors also have agreed to maintain $500,000 in the county’s recurring contingency, as McGarry’s suggestion.

What supervisors did not agree on was how much to raise county and schools’ employees salaries, and whether to increase the transient occupancy tax (TOT), levied on hotels, motels, campgrounds, and other short-term rentals, to do so.

The county’s overall balanced budget proposal of $50.2 million currently includes a 7% raise for all county employees. The schools’ budget request also includes a 7% all-staff salary increase — with schools’ employees already receiving a 0.5% raise every year they stay with the division, it amounts to a 7.5% raise. State funding will offset some of the full cost for both schools’ and county employees’ salary increases.

Supervisors David Parr and Jesse Rutherford favored a new scenario McGarry introduced April 18: a 5% increase for schools employees (plus the 0.5% step), and either a 5% raise for county employees, or a move to the employee’s new minimum pay band proposed by Fairfax consulting firm Management Advisory Group. The firm returned with preliminary evaluations in February from the compensation and classification study it completed for the county, and part of its work was creating a new set of salary scales for county employees.

That scenario would reduce the school’s budget increase to $1.2 million.

Supervisors Ernie Reed and Skip Barton continued to advocate for full funding of the $1.6 million increase, and the 7% increase for both schools and county employees.

Reed proposed using a 2% increase to the TOT to do so. Every 1% increase is estimated to yield an additional $360,000. The board agreed to make any change effective Jan. 1 rather than at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, to not affect rental entities’ bookings for the calendar year. A Jan. 1 collection start date would only yield half the revenue expected in a full year’s collection, so a 2% tax increase would generate $360,000 in fiscal year 2024.

“One thing that we know is going to remain constant, with fairly assurance, is the attractiveness of our county to people who don’t live here, and that is something that is highly unlikely to change under any scenario…” Reed said.

A proposed 100% increase to the current 5% TOT collection rate was hotly debated during Fiscal Year 2023 budget discussions, after local short-term rental business owners spoke in opposition at a public hearing. Supervisors ultimately made no change to the tax rate, instead forming a subcommittee to address the population of rental owners not paying the tax at all.

“First of all, I’m totally open to talking about the TOT. I’m not even remotely close to considering 10% okay? I’d rather it be left alone but I’m willing to have that conversation, completely. Because we were all in the same meeting, and I’m not going to try and make the argument for the people who made the argument last year … saying it doesn’t have a local impact is not 100% accurate, it does,” Parr said, later adding he’d consider a 1% increase at the most.

Barton’s voice raised during talk about the TOT: “...the reality is our children need care, the people who work here need to be paid as well as we can pay them. And we’re worried about a 5% increase in the price of people who come here, we’re worried about that? … Forgive me, but I don’t understand the reluctance to tax people who come into this county from somewhere else when we could, the children of Nelson County and the workers of Nelson County can benefit.”

Supervisors ultimately voted to advertise a 2% increase to the TOT rate, and the scenario Parr and Rutherford favored — $1.2 million in additional school funding and at least 5% salary increases — for public hearings May 9. Supervisors still can make changes to the budget to affect schools and county employees’ salaries and school funding up until budget adoption in June. Supervisors can change the TOT rate at any time.