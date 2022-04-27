Board grants permit to campground, rezoning to Lovingston Veterinary Hospital

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors recently granted a special use permit for a campground in Wingina and a rezoning for a veterinary hospital expansion in Lovingston.

Daryl Mann requested to establish 16 RV campsites on approximately two acres at the corner of Redbud Lane and Hunting Lodge Road. He has been renting campsites on the property to members of the Silver Leaf Hunt Club for approximately 10 years, according to Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop’s report.

Bishop said she had received word form health department staff that they had made a site visit and met with Mann to discuss health and safety requirements.

“They’ve discussed the situation, they’ve not issued a permit, but they feel confident that Mr. Mann will be able to meet the regulatory requirements for issuance of a campground purpose for self-contained recreational vehicles,” Bishop said.

She added a septic system would not be required because lodgers use other restroom facilities — several portable toilets and a bathroom onsite.

Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed said he had visited the site and noted what two residents contacted him about: a camper with a pipe directed into a drain by the side of the road.

“It seems a little strange to approve something when there’s activity going on that is certainly not compatible with health code,” Reed said.

Theresa Mann said the problem had been addressed with the owner of the camper in question and he would be moving it.

“That’s the only one that has a pipe hanging out of the camper,” she told the board.

Board chair Jesse Rutherford said Mann and the Silver Leaf Hunt Club had been part of the Redbud Lane and Hunting Lodge Road community for decades and hoped the permit would be approved if the owners conform to health department regulations.

“I’ve known those campers to be there for a good chunk of my life,” he said.

The board voted unanimously to approve Mann’s application for a campground special use permit.

The board also voted unanimously to rezone one acre along U.S. 29 from Agriculture (A-1) to Business (B-1) for Jessica Ligon, veterinarian and owner of Lovingston Veterinary Hospital.

Ligon requested a rezoning to complete construction of a second building to serve as accessory storage to the veterinary hospital, according to Bishop. The property’s agricultural zoning requires a special use permit for veterinary clinics, so the clinic’s proposed expansion constituted a nonconforming use before rezoning.

Rutherford said the veterinary hospital is a valuable piece of Lovingston: “It’s important we continue to support them.”

